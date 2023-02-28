February 28, 2023

Top Class Ratings Feb. 20-26

February 28, 2023

Horse   Track   Dist(Cond)   Date   BRIS Class
Repo Rocks AQU 1m (ft) 2/25 121.8
Dr Ardito AQU 1m (ft) 2/20 121.5
Candy Man Rocket GP 6f (ft) 2/25 121.2
The Chosen Vron SA 1m (ft) 2/20 120.4
Confidence Game OP 1 1/16m (sy) 2/25 119.9
Yuugiri OP 6f (sy) 2/25 119.7
Bourbon Calling AQU 1m (ft) 2/20 119.2
Oeuvre FG a5 1/2f (fm) 2/21 119.1
Al Loves Josie LRL 6f (ft) 2/25 119.0
Response Time LRL 5 1/2f (ft) 2/24 118.9
Grannys Connection AQU 6f (ft) 2/25 118.9
Wet Paint OP 1 1/16m (sy) 2/25 118.7
Princedreamcess OP 6f (sy) 2/26 118.6
Caddo River OP 1 1/16m (sy) 2/25 118.6
Disc Jockey OP 1 1/16m (ft) 2/20 118.6

