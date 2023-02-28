Top Class Ratings Feb. 20-26

|Horse
|Track
|Dist(Cond)
|Date
|BRIS Class
|Repo Rocks
|AQU
|1m (ft)
|2/25
|121.8
|Dr Ardito
|AQU
|1m (ft)
|2/20
|121.5
|Candy Man Rocket
|GP
|6f (ft)
|2/25
|121.2
|The Chosen Vron
|SA
|1m (ft)
|2/20
|120.4
|Confidence Game
|OP
|1 1/16m (sy)
|2/25
|119.9
|Yuugiri
|OP
|6f (sy)
|2/25
|119.7
|Bourbon Calling
|AQU
|1m (ft)
|2/20
|119.2
|Oeuvre
|FG
|a5 1/2f (fm)
|2/21
|119.1
|Al Loves Josie
|LRL
|6f (ft)
|2/25
|119.0
|Response Time
|LRL
|5 1/2f (ft)
|2/24
|118.9
|Grannys Connection
|AQU
|6f (ft)
|2/25
|118.9
|Wet Paint
|OP
|1 1/16m (sy)
|2/25
|118.7
|Princedreamcess
|OP
|6f (sy)
|2/26
|118.6
|Caddo River
|OP
|1 1/16m (sy)
|2/25
|118.6
|Disc Jockey
|OP
|1 1/16m (ft)
|2/20
|118.6
Leave a Reply