March 7, 2023

Arkansas Speed by Circuit Feb. 27-March 5

March 7, 2023 Brisnet Staff Speed by Circuit Reports 0

Top Winning Speed Ratings (2/27-3/5) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Don’t Forget 7H 1m (gd) OP 3/3 97
Full Charge 5H 1 1/16m (ft) OP 3/4 90
Misty Veil 5M 1 1/16m (ft) OP 3/5 88
Polterer 5G 1 1/16m (gd) OP 3/2 87
Deputy Connect 4C 1 1/16m (gd) OP 3/2 86
Stormy Pattern 4C 1m (gd) OP 3/3 86
Hanks 5G 1m (my) OP 3/3 85
City Legend 5G 1 1/16m (my) OP 3/3 84
Let’s Duet 4F 1 1/16m (ft) OP 3/4 84
Into Disco 4F 1m (gd) OP 3/3 81
Whooping Jay 7G 1m (ft) OP 3/5 76
Hoping for a Ring 5M 1m (ft) OP 3/4 75
Koselio 4G 1 1/16m (my) OP 3/3 68
Fortibug 3F 1m (ft) OP 3/5 58
Top Winning Speed Ratings (2/27-3/5) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Corona Bolt 3C 6f (ft) OP 3/5 97
Gar Hole 5G 6f (ft) OP 3/4 94
Dealing Justice 5M 6f (gd) OP 3/2 92
Empire Pass 4F 6f (ft) OP 3/5 90
Plausible Denile 4G 6f (my) OP 3/3 89
Summer in Malibu 4C 5 1/2f (ft) OP 3/5 89
Summer Shoes 5M 6f (ft) OP 3/4 88
Little Frappucino 4G 6f (ft) OP 3/4 83
Promising Shoes 9G 6f (gd) OP 3/2 80
Acehigh Royal 4G 6f (ft) OP 3/4 79
Classy Socks 4G 6f (ft) OP 3/5 77
Wobberjod 6G 6f (ft) OP 3/4 77
Back Beat 3C 6f (gd) OP 3/2 74
Proud Victoria 6M 6f (my) OP 3/3 73
Yacht Rock (IRE) 3C 6f (gd) OP 3/2 71
Go Go Go 4F 6f (gd) OP 3/2 70
Unbearable 3F 6f (my) OP 3/3 58
Top Winning Speed Ratings (2/27-3/5) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf))
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Punchbowl 3F 1 1/16m (ft) OP 3/5 92
Sacred Wish 3F 6f (ft) OP 3/5 89
Royal Spa 3F 6f (gd) OP 3/2 87
Tivy 3C 6f (ft) OP 3/4 85
Biogenic Babe 3F 6f (gd) OP 3/2 80
Jewelstown 3G 1 1/16m (ft) OP 3/4 79

