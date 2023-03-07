Arkansas Speed by Circuit Feb. 27-March 5

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Don’t Forget
|7H
|1m (gd)
|OP 3/3
|97
|Full Charge
|5H
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 3/4
|90
|Misty Veil
|5M
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 3/5
|88
|Polterer
|5G
|1 1/16m (gd)
|OP 3/2
|87
|Deputy Connect
|4C
|1 1/16m (gd)
|OP 3/2
|86
|Stormy Pattern
|4C
|1m (gd)
|OP 3/3
|86
|Hanks
|5G
|1m (my)
|OP 3/3
|85
|City Legend
|5G
|1 1/16m (my)
|OP 3/3
|84
|Let’s Duet
|4F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 3/4
|84
|Into Disco
|4F
|1m (gd)
|OP 3/3
|81
|Whooping Jay
|7G
|1m (ft)
|OP 3/5
|76
|Hoping for a Ring
|5M
|1m (ft)
|OP 3/4
|75
|Koselio
|4G
|1 1/16m (my)
|OP 3/3
|68
|Fortibug
|3F
|1m (ft)
|OP 3/5
|58
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Corona Bolt
|3C
|6f (ft)
|OP 3/5
|97
|Gar Hole
|5G
|6f (ft)
|OP 3/4
|94
|Dealing Justice
|5M
|6f (gd)
|OP 3/2
|92
|Empire Pass
|4F
|6f (ft)
|OP 3/5
|90
|Plausible Denile
|4G
|6f (my)
|OP 3/3
|89
|Summer in Malibu
|4C
|5 1/2f (ft)
|OP 3/5
|89
|Summer Shoes
|5M
|6f (ft)
|OP 3/4
|88
|Little Frappucino
|4G
|6f (ft)
|OP 3/4
|83
|Promising Shoes
|9G
|6f (gd)
|OP 3/2
|80
|Acehigh Royal
|4G
|6f (ft)
|OP 3/4
|79
|Classy Socks
|4G
|6f (ft)
|OP 3/5
|77
|Wobberjod
|6G
|6f (ft)
|OP 3/4
|77
|Back Beat
|3C
|6f (gd)
|OP 3/2
|74
|Proud Victoria
|6M
|6f (my)
|OP 3/3
|73
|Yacht Rock (IRE)
|3C
|6f (gd)
|OP 3/2
|71
|Go Go Go
|4F
|6f (gd)
|OP 3/2
|70
|Unbearable
|3F
|6f (my)
|OP 3/3
|58
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Punchbowl
|3F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 3/5
|92
|Sacred Wish
|3F
|6f (ft)
|OP 3/5
|89
|Royal Spa
|3F
|6f (gd)
|OP 3/2
|87
|Tivy
|3C
|6f (ft)
|OP 3/4
|85
|Biogenic Babe
|3F
|6f (gd)
|OP 3/2
|80
|Jewelstown
|3G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 3/4
|79
