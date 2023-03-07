March 7, 2023

Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings Feb. 27-March 5

Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (2/27-3/5) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Endorsed 7H 1m (ft) GP 3/4 WinStar Gulfstream Park Mile S. 104
Senor Buscador 5H 1 1/16m (ft) SUN 3/5 Curribot H. 102
Stilleto Boy 5G 1 1/4m (ft) SA 3/4 Santa Anita H. presented by Yaamava’ Resort & Casi 101
Cheese Tray 5G 1 1/16m (ft) SUN 2/28 Albert and Henry Dominguez Memorial H. 88
Corrina Corrina 4F 1m (ft) SUN 3/5 Peppers Pride H. 88
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (2/27-3/5) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Little Vic 4C 6f (my) AQU 3/4 Tom Fool H. 108
Gar Hole 5G 6f (ft) OP 3/4 Nodouble Breeders’ S. 94
Summer Shoes 5M 6f (ft) OP 3/4 Downthedustyroad Breeders’ S. 88
Amaaza 4F 5 1/2f (ft) RIL 3/4 Pete Selin S. 83
Yayasgotmoregame 6G 6f (ft) FON 3/4 Ogataul S. 79
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (2/27-3/5) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Motorious (GB) 5G a6 1/2f (fm) SA 3/5 San Simeon S. 101
Value Engineering 7G 1 3/8m (fm) GP 3/4 Mac Diarmida S. 99
Gold Phoenix (IRE) 5G 1m (gd) SA 3/4 Frank E. Kilroe Mile S. 96
Faith in Humanity (FR) 4F 1m (fm) GP 3/4 Honey Fox S. 95
Mylady (GER) 4F 1 3/8m (fm) GP 3/4 The Very One S. 95
Emmanuel 4C 1 1/16m (fm) GP 3/4 Canadian Turf S. 91
Fort Polk 7M a1m (fm) FG 3/4 Red Camelia S. 88
Big Chopper 4C a1m (fm) FG 3/4 Edward J. Johnston Memorial S. 87
Quattroelle (IRE) 5M 1m (gd) SA 3/4 Buena Vista S. 85
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (2/27-3/5) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Forte 3C 1 1/16m (ft) GP 3/4 Fountain of Youth S. 103
Practical Move 3C 1 1/16m (ft) SA 3/4 San Felipe S. 102
Henry Q 3C 1 1/16m (ft) SUN 2/28 Mine That Bird Derby 101
Congruent 3C 1 1/16m (ft) TP 3/4 John Battaglia Memorial S. 94
Faiza 3F 1 1/16m (ft) SA 3/5 Santa Ysabel S. 93
Dorth Vader 3F 1m (ft) GP 3/4 Davona Dale S. presented by FanDuel TV 92
Botanical 3F 1m (ft) TP 3/4 Cincinnati Trophy S. 91
Raise Cain 3C 1m (my) AQU 3/4 Gotham S. 90
Dude N Colorado (GB) 3C 1m (fm) GP 3/4 Colonel Liam S. 89
Flying Connection 3F 1m (ft) SUN 2/28 Island Fashion S. 89
Johannes 3C a6 1/2f (fm) SA 3/5 Baffle S. 88
Wonderful Justice (GB) 3C a1 1/16m (fm) FG 3/4 Black Gold S. 84
Shidabhuti 3F 1m (my) AQU 3/4 Busher S. 83
Danse Macabre 3F 1m (fm) GP 3/4 Herecomesthebride S. 75
Thruthestorm 3G 1m (ft) SUN 2/28 Red Hedeman Mile S. 74

