Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings Feb. 27-March 5

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Endorsed
|7H
|1m (ft)
|GP 3/4
|WinStar Gulfstream Park Mile S.
|104
|Senor Buscador
|5H
|1 1/16m (ft)
|SUN 3/5
|Curribot H.
|102
|Stilleto Boy
|5G
|1 1/4m (ft)
|SA 3/4
|Santa Anita H. presented by Yaamava’ Resort & Casi
|101
|Cheese Tray
|5G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|SUN 2/28
|Albert and Henry Dominguez Memorial H.
|88
|Corrina Corrina
|4F
|1m (ft)
|SUN 3/5
|Peppers Pride H.
|88
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Little Vic
|4C
|6f (my)
|AQU 3/4
|Tom Fool H.
|108
|Gar Hole
|5G
|6f (ft)
|OP 3/4
|Nodouble Breeders’ S.
|94
|Summer Shoes
|5M
|6f (ft)
|OP 3/4
|Downthedustyroad Breeders’ S.
|88
|Amaaza
|4F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|RIL 3/4
|Pete Selin S.
|83
|Yayasgotmoregame
|6G
|6f (ft)
|FON 3/4
|Ogataul S.
|79
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Motorious (GB)
|5G
|a6 1/2f (fm)
|SA 3/5
|San Simeon S.
|101
|Value Engineering
|7G
|1 3/8m (fm)
|GP 3/4
|Mac Diarmida S.
|99
|Gold Phoenix (IRE)
|5G
|1m (gd)
|SA 3/4
|Frank E. Kilroe Mile S.
|96
|Faith in Humanity (FR)
|4F
|1m (fm)
|GP 3/4
|Honey Fox S.
|95
|Mylady (GER)
|4F
|1 3/8m (fm)
|GP 3/4
|The Very One S.
|95
|Emmanuel
|4C
|1 1/16m (fm)
|GP 3/4
|Canadian Turf S.
|91
|Fort Polk
|7M
|a1m (fm)
|FG 3/4
|Red Camelia S.
|88
|Big Chopper
|4C
|a1m (fm)
|FG 3/4
|Edward J. Johnston Memorial S.
|87
|Quattroelle (IRE)
|5M
|1m (gd)
|SA 3/4
|Buena Vista S.
|85
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Forte
|3C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|GP 3/4
|Fountain of Youth S.
|103
|Practical Move
|3C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|SA 3/4
|San Felipe S.
|102
|Henry Q
|3C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|SUN 2/28
|Mine That Bird Derby
|101
|Congruent
|3C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|TP 3/4
|John Battaglia Memorial S.
|94
|Faiza
|3F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|SA 3/5
|Santa Ysabel S.
|93
|Dorth Vader
|3F
|1m (ft)
|GP 3/4
|Davona Dale S. presented by FanDuel TV
|92
|Botanical
|3F
|1m (ft)
|TP 3/4
|Cincinnati Trophy S.
|91
|Raise Cain
|3C
|1m (my)
|AQU 3/4
|Gotham S.
|90
|Dude N Colorado (GB)
|3C
|1m (fm)
|GP 3/4
|Colonel Liam S.
|89
|Flying Connection
|3F
|1m (ft)
|SUN 2/28
|Island Fashion S.
|89
|Johannes
|3C
|a6 1/2f (fm)
|SA 3/5
|Baffle S.
|88
|Wonderful Justice (GB)
|3C
|a1 1/16m (fm)
|FG 3/4
|Black Gold S.
|84
|Shidabhuti
|3F
|1m (my)
|AQU 3/4
|Busher S.
|83
|Danse Macabre
|3F
|1m (fm)
|GP 3/4
|Herecomesthebride S.
|75
|Thruthestorm
|3G
|1m (ft)
|SUN 2/28
|Red Hedeman Mile S.
|74
