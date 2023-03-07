March 7, 2023

Fields set for Pool 5 of Kentucky Derby Future Wager, Kentucky Oaks Future Wager

March 7, 2023

Forte wins the Fountain of Youth Stakes (Photo by Coglianese Photos)

Pool 5 of the 2023 Kentucky Derby Future Wager (KDFW) and the lone 2023 Kentucky Oaks Future Wager (KOFW) will be offered concurrently this week, beginning at noon (ET) on Friday. The Derby Future Wager closes at 6 p.m. Sunday, while the Oaks Future Wager will close at 6:30.

Betting will be available at outlets nationwide, including TwinSpires.com. $2 win and exacta wagering will be available in both pools, as well as an Oaks/Derby Future Double.

Champion juvenile colt #14 Forte, who made a winning reappearance in last weekend’s Fountain of Youth (G2) at Gulfstream Park, was installed the 4-1 individual favorite in the KDFW. The early second choice, at 8-1, is recent San Felipe (G2) winner #27 Practical Move, while Southwest (G3) winner #2 Arabian Knight was installed at 10-1.

The only point-scoring prep this week is Saturday’s Tampa Bay Derby (G2), which is expected to attract #34 Tapit Trice and #7 Classic Car Wash.

1. Angel of Empire30-1
2. Arabian Knight10-1
3. Arabian Lion50-1
4. Blazing Sevens40-1
5. Cagliostro99-1
6. Cairo50-1
7. Classic Car Wash99-1
8. Classic Catch50-1
9. Confidence Game30-1
10. Congruent80-1
11. Cyclone Mischief40-1
12. Denington80-1
13. Disarm99-1
14. Forte4-1
15. Geaux Rocket Ride20-1
16. General Jim80-1
17. Hejazi40-1
18. Hit Show30-1
19. Instant Coffee30-1
20. Kingbarns50-1
21. Litigate50-1
22. Mage80-1
23. Major Dude50-1
24. Mandarin Hero50-1
25. National Treasure30-1
26. Perriere50-1
27. Practical Move8-1
28. Raise Cain50-1
29. Red Route One40-1
30. Reincarnate30-1
31. Rocket Can40-1
32. Skinner40-1
33. Sun Thunder99-1
34. Tapit Trice15-1
35. Tapit’s Conquest80-1
36. Two Eagles River80-1
37. Two Phil’s80-1
38. Verifying50-1
39. Victory Formation80-1
40. All Other 3-Year-Olds5-1

Juvenile filly champion #39 Wonder Wheel, second in the Suncoast S. at Tampa Bay Downs last month in her season debut, is the early individual choice at 8-1 in the Oaks Future Wager. Next on the list is Rachel Alexandra (G2) winner #29 Pretty Mischievous, at 10-1, while Demoiselle (G2) heroine #22 Julia Shining and Honeybee (G3) vixen #38 Wet Paint are each 12-1.

The next point-scoring Oaks preps are the Fair Grounds Oaks (G2) and Bourbonette Oaks, both scheduled for March 25.

1. Affirmative Lady99-1
2. Ami Please99-1
3. And Tell Me Nolies40-1
4. Asset Purchase30-1
5. Atomically50-1
6. Blessed Touch50-1
7. Botanical20-1
8. Capella40-1
9. Chop Chop40-1
10. Clearly Unhinged40-1
11. Condensation40-1
12. Dorth Vader20-1
13. Dreaming of Snow30-1
14. Flashy Gem40-1
15. Flying Connection50-1
16. Gaming Girl50-1
17. Grand Love50-1
18. Guns n’ Graces40-1
19. Homecoming Queen99-1
20. Hoosier Philly15-1
21. Interpolate30-1
22. Julia Shining12-1
23. Justique40-1
24. Merlazza99-1
25. Mimi Kakushi80-1
26. Miracle20-1
27. Munnys Gold30-1
28. Occult20-1
29. Pretty Mischievous10-1
30. Punchbowl20-1
31. Red Carpet Ready15-1
32. Royal Spa50-1
33. Seduction50-1
34. She’s Lookin Lucky30-1
35. Shidabhuti15-1
36. Southlawn20-1
37. The Alys Look15-1
38. Wet Paint12-1
39. Wonder Wheel8-1
40. All Other 3-Year-Old Fillies15-1

There are no refunds in the Kentucky Derby or Oaks Future Wagers. Should Churchill Downs officials determine during the duration of this week’s three-day pool that one of the wagering interests has experienced an injury, illness or other circumstance that would prevent the horse from participating in the Kentucky Derby or Oaks, betting on the individual horse will be suspended immediately.

More information, Brisnet past performances and real-time odds on both wagers will be available before the pool opens Friday online at www.kentuckyderby.com/wager/future-wager.

The sixth and final Kentucky Derby Future Wager of the season will be held March 30 through April 1.

