Fields set for Pool 5 of Kentucky Derby Future Wager, Kentucky Oaks Future Wager

Pool 5 of the 2023 Kentucky Derby Future Wager (KDFW) and the lone 2023 Kentucky Oaks Future Wager (KOFW) will be offered concurrently this week, beginning at noon (ET) on Friday. The Derby Future Wager closes at 6 p.m. Sunday, while the Oaks Future Wager will close at 6:30.

Betting will be available at outlets nationwide, including TwinSpires.com. $2 win and exacta wagering will be available in both pools, as well as an Oaks/Derby Future Double.

Champion juvenile colt #14 Forte, who made a winning reappearance in last weekend’s Fountain of Youth (G2) at Gulfstream Park, was installed the 4-1 individual favorite in the KDFW. The early second choice, at 8-1, is recent San Felipe (G2) winner #27 Practical Move, while Southwest (G3) winner #2 Arabian Knight was installed at 10-1.

The only point-scoring prep this week is Saturday’s Tampa Bay Derby (G2), which is expected to attract #34 Tapit Trice and #7 Classic Car Wash.

1. Angel of Empire 30-1 2. Arabian Knight 10-1 3. Arabian Lion 50-1 4. Blazing Sevens 40-1 5. Cagliostro 99-1 6. Cairo 50-1 7. Classic Car Wash 99-1 8. Classic Catch 50-1 9. Confidence Game 30-1 10. Congruent 80-1 11. Cyclone Mischief 40-1 12. Denington 80-1 13. Disarm 99-1 14. Forte 4-1 15. Geaux Rocket Ride 20-1 16. General Jim 80-1 17. Hejazi 40-1 18. Hit Show 30-1 19. Instant Coffee 30-1 20. Kingbarns 50-1 21. Litigate 50-1 22. Mage 80-1 23. Major Dude 50-1 24. Mandarin Hero 50-1 25. National Treasure 30-1 26. Perriere 50-1 27. Practical Move 8-1 28. Raise Cain 50-1 29. Red Route One 40-1 30. Reincarnate 30-1 31. Rocket Can 40-1 32. Skinner 40-1 33. Sun Thunder 99-1 34. Tapit Trice 15-1 35. Tapit’s Conquest 80-1 36. Two Eagles River 80-1 37. Two Phil’s 80-1 38. Verifying 50-1 39. Victory Formation 80-1 40. All Other 3-Year-Olds 5-1

Juvenile filly champion #39 Wonder Wheel, second in the Suncoast S. at Tampa Bay Downs last month in her season debut, is the early individual choice at 8-1 in the Oaks Future Wager. Next on the list is Rachel Alexandra (G2) winner #29 Pretty Mischievous, at 10-1, while Demoiselle (G2) heroine #22 Julia Shining and Honeybee (G3) vixen #38 Wet Paint are each 12-1.

The next point-scoring Oaks preps are the Fair Grounds Oaks (G2) and Bourbonette Oaks, both scheduled for March 25.

1. Affirmative Lady 99-1 2. Ami Please 99-1 3. And Tell Me Nolies 40-1 4. Asset Purchase 30-1 5. Atomically 50-1 6. Blessed Touch 50-1 7. Botanical 20-1 8. Capella 40-1 9. Chop Chop 40-1 10. Clearly Unhinged 40-1 11. Condensation 40-1 12. Dorth Vader 20-1 13. Dreaming of Snow 30-1 14. Flashy Gem 40-1 15. Flying Connection 50-1 16. Gaming Girl 50-1 17. Grand Love 50-1 18. Guns n’ Graces 40-1 19. Homecoming Queen 99-1 20. Hoosier Philly 15-1 21. Interpolate 30-1 22. Julia Shining 12-1 23. Justique 40-1 24. Merlazza 99-1 25. Mimi Kakushi 80-1 26. Miracle 20-1 27. Munnys Gold 30-1 28. Occult 20-1 29. Pretty Mischievous 10-1 30. Punchbowl 20-1 31. Red Carpet Ready 15-1 32. Royal Spa 50-1 33. Seduction 50-1 34. She’s Lookin Lucky 30-1 35. Shidabhuti 15-1 36. Southlawn 20-1 37. The Alys Look 15-1 38. Wet Paint 12-1 39. Wonder Wheel 8-1 40. All Other 3-Year-Old Fillies 15-1

There are no refunds in the Kentucky Derby or Oaks Future Wagers. Should Churchill Downs officials determine during the duration of this week’s three-day pool that one of the wagering interests has experienced an injury, illness or other circumstance that would prevent the horse from participating in the Kentucky Derby or Oaks, betting on the individual horse will be suspended immediately.



More information, Brisnet past performances and real-time odds on both wagers will be available before the pool opens Friday online at www.kentuckyderby.com/wager/future-wager.



The sixth and final Kentucky Derby Future Wager of the season will be held March 30 through April 1.