Fields set for Pool 5 of Kentucky Derby Future Wager, Kentucky Oaks Future Wager

Pool 5 of the 2023 Kentucky Derby Future Wager (KDFW) and the lone 2023 Kentucky Oaks Future Wager (KOFW) will be offered concurrently this week, beginning at noon (ET) on Friday. The Derby Future Wager closes at 6 p.m. Sunday, while the Oaks Future Wager will close at 6:30.
Betting will be available at outlets nationwide, including TwinSpires.com. $2 win and exacta wagering will be available in both pools, as well as an Oaks/Derby Future Double.
Champion juvenile colt #14 Forte, who made a winning reappearance in last weekend’s Fountain of Youth (G2) at Gulfstream Park, was installed the 4-1 individual favorite in the KDFW. The early second choice, at 8-1, is recent San Felipe (G2) winner #27 Practical Move, while Southwest (G3) winner #2 Arabian Knight was installed at 10-1.
The only point-scoring prep this week is Saturday’s Tampa Bay Derby (G2), which is expected to attract #34 Tapit Trice and #7 Classic Car Wash.
|1. Angel of Empire
|30-1
|2. Arabian Knight
|10-1
|3. Arabian Lion
|50-1
|4. Blazing Sevens
|40-1
|5. Cagliostro
|99-1
|6. Cairo
|50-1
|7. Classic Car Wash
|99-1
|8. Classic Catch
|50-1
|9. Confidence Game
|30-1
|10. Congruent
|80-1
|11. Cyclone Mischief
|40-1
|12. Denington
|80-1
|13. Disarm
|99-1
|14. Forte
|4-1
|15. Geaux Rocket Ride
|20-1
|16. General Jim
|80-1
|17. Hejazi
|40-1
|18. Hit Show
|30-1
|19. Instant Coffee
|30-1
|20. Kingbarns
|50-1
|21. Litigate
|50-1
|22. Mage
|80-1
|23. Major Dude
|50-1
|24. Mandarin Hero
|50-1
|25. National Treasure
|30-1
|26. Perriere
|50-1
|27. Practical Move
|8-1
|28. Raise Cain
|50-1
|29. Red Route One
|40-1
|30. Reincarnate
|30-1
|31. Rocket Can
|40-1
|32. Skinner
|40-1
|33. Sun Thunder
|99-1
|34. Tapit Trice
|15-1
|35. Tapit’s Conquest
|80-1
|36. Two Eagles River
|80-1
|37. Two Phil’s
|80-1
|38. Verifying
|50-1
|39. Victory Formation
|80-1
|40. All Other 3-Year-Olds
|5-1
Juvenile filly champion #39 Wonder Wheel, second in the Suncoast S. at Tampa Bay Downs last month in her season debut, is the early individual choice at 8-1 in the Oaks Future Wager. Next on the list is Rachel Alexandra (G2) winner #29 Pretty Mischievous, at 10-1, while Demoiselle (G2) heroine #22 Julia Shining and Honeybee (G3) vixen #38 Wet Paint are each 12-1.
The next point-scoring Oaks preps are the Fair Grounds Oaks (G2) and Bourbonette Oaks, both scheduled for March 25.
|1. Affirmative Lady
|99-1
|2. Ami Please
|99-1
|3. And Tell Me Nolies
|40-1
|4. Asset Purchase
|30-1
|5. Atomically
|50-1
|6. Blessed Touch
|50-1
|7. Botanical
|20-1
|8. Capella
|40-1
|9. Chop Chop
|40-1
|10. Clearly Unhinged
|40-1
|11. Condensation
|40-1
|12. Dorth Vader
|20-1
|13. Dreaming of Snow
|30-1
|14. Flashy Gem
|40-1
|15. Flying Connection
|50-1
|16. Gaming Girl
|50-1
|17. Grand Love
|50-1
|18. Guns n’ Graces
|40-1
|19. Homecoming Queen
|99-1
|20. Hoosier Philly
|15-1
|21. Interpolate
|30-1
|22. Julia Shining
|12-1
|23. Justique
|40-1
|24. Merlazza
|99-1
|25. Mimi Kakushi
|80-1
|26. Miracle
|20-1
|27. Munnys Gold
|30-1
|28. Occult
|20-1
|29. Pretty Mischievous
|10-1
|30. Punchbowl
|20-1
|31. Red Carpet Ready
|15-1
|32. Royal Spa
|50-1
|33. Seduction
|50-1
|34. She’s Lookin Lucky
|30-1
|35. Shidabhuti
|15-1
|36. Southlawn
|20-1
|37. The Alys Look
|15-1
|38. Wet Paint
|12-1
|39. Wonder Wheel
|8-1
|40. All Other 3-Year-Old Fillies
|15-1
There are no refunds in the Kentucky Derby or Oaks Future Wagers. Should Churchill Downs officials determine during the duration of this week’s three-day pool that one of the wagering interests has experienced an injury, illness or other circumstance that would prevent the horse from participating in the Kentucky Derby or Oaks, betting on the individual horse will be suspended immediately.
More information, Brisnet past performances and real-time odds on both wagers will be available before the pool opens Friday online at www.kentuckyderby.com/wager/future-wager.
The sixth and final Kentucky Derby Future Wager of the season will be held March 30 through April 1.
