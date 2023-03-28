New York Speed by Circuit March 20-26

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Locally Owned
|7G
|1 3/8m (gd)
|AQU 3/25
|101
|Callaloo
|4C
|1m (ft)
|AQU 3/24
|97
|No Burn
|5G
|1m (gd)
|AQU 3/25
|96
|Dancing Sophia
|4F
|1m (ft)
|AQU 3/26
|89
|Truculent
|6H
|1 1/8m (ft)
|AQU 3/26
|87
|Long Term
|4C
|1m (ft)
|AQU 3/24
|85
|Mosienko
|6M
|1m (gd)
|AQU 3/25
|85
|Olympic Dreams
|4G
|1m (ft)
|AQU 3/26
|85
|Vegas Weekend
|5M
|1m (ft)
|AQU 3/24
|81
|Life and Light
|3G
|1m (gd)
|AQU 3/25
|77
|Kant Hurry Love
|4F
|6f (gd)
|AQU 3/25
|101
|Romantic Gamble
|4C
|6f (gd)
|AQU 3/25
|100
|Thrill of It
|4G
|6 1/2f (ft)
|AQU 3/24
|97
|Harrodsburg
|3G
|6 1/2f (ft)
|AQU 3/26
|96
|Luni Sima
|4C
|6 1/2f (gd)
|AQU 3/25
|95
|Secret Rules
|6G
|6f (ft)
|AQU 3/24
|94
|Victorious Wave
|4G
|6 1/2f (ft)
|AQU 3/26
|93
|Silipo
|4G
|7f (gd)
|AQU 3/25
|90
|F F Rocket
|6G
|6f (ft)
|AQU 3/26
|88
|Tempermental
|4F
|6f (ft)
|AQU 3/26
|87
|Just a Nyquist
|4F
|6 1/2f (ft)
|AQU 3/26
|82
|Forever Amy
|3F
|6 1/2f (ft)
|AQU 3/24
|81
|Melting Snow
|5M
|7f (gd)
|AQU 3/25
|77
|From Hello
|3F
|6 1/2f (ft)
|AQU 3/24
|67
|Maple Leaf Mel
|3F
|6f (ft)
|AQU 3/24
|98
|Engineer Empire
|3C
|1 1/8m (ft)
|AQU 3/26
|91
|Asmodeus
|3C
|1m (gd)
|AQU 3/25
|83
