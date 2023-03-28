March 28, 2023

New York Speed by Circuit March 20-26

March 28, 2023 Brisnet Staff Speed by Circuit Reports 0

Top Winning Speed Ratings (3/20-3/26) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Locally Owned 7G 1 3/8m (gd) AQU 3/25 101
Callaloo 4C 1m (ft) AQU 3/24 97
No Burn 5G 1m (gd) AQU 3/25 96
Dancing Sophia 4F 1m (ft) AQU 3/26 89
Truculent 6H 1 1/8m (ft) AQU 3/26 87
Long Term 4C 1m (ft) AQU 3/24 85
Mosienko 6M 1m (gd) AQU 3/25 85
Olympic Dreams 4G 1m (ft) AQU 3/26 85
Vegas Weekend 5M 1m (ft) AQU 3/24 81
Life and Light 3G 1m (gd) AQU 3/25 77
Top Winning Speed Ratings (3/20-3/26) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Kant Hurry Love 4F 6f (gd) AQU 3/25 101
Romantic Gamble 4C 6f (gd) AQU 3/25 100
Thrill of It 4G 6 1/2f (ft) AQU 3/24 97
Harrodsburg 3G 6 1/2f (ft) AQU 3/26 96
Luni Sima 4C 6 1/2f (gd) AQU 3/25 95
Secret Rules 6G 6f (ft) AQU 3/24 94
Victorious Wave 4G 6 1/2f (ft) AQU 3/26 93
Silipo 4G 7f (gd) AQU 3/25 90
F F Rocket 6G 6f (ft) AQU 3/26 88
Tempermental 4F 6f (ft) AQU 3/26 87
Just a Nyquist 4F 6 1/2f (ft) AQU 3/26 82
Forever Amy 3F 6 1/2f (ft) AQU 3/24 81
Melting Snow 5M 7f (gd) AQU 3/25 77
From Hello 3F 6 1/2f (ft) AQU 3/24 67
Top Winning Speed Ratings (3/20-3/26) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf))
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Maple Leaf Mel 3F 6f (ft) AQU 3/24 98
Engineer Empire 3C 1 1/8m (ft) AQU 3/26 91
Asmodeus 3C 1m (gd) AQU 3/25 83

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2023 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs