March 28, 2023

Northern California Speed by Circuit March 20-26

March 28, 2023 Brisnet Staff Speed by Circuit Reports 0

Top Winning Speed Ratings (3/20-3/26) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Crosby Beach 4G 1m (ft) GG 3/25 90
Jacrodra’s Devil 4F 1m (ft) GG 3/24 86
Twirling Derby 6G 1m (ft) GG 3/25 82
Auspicious Style 5G 1m (ft) GG 3/26 80
Table for Two 4G 1m (ft) GG 3/25 80
Applaud the Bench 5M 1m (ft) GG 3/25 78
Pour On the Cole 6G 1m (ft) GG 3/26 78
Unwhirled 4F 1m (ft) GG 3/24 71
Top Winning Speed Ratings (3/20-3/26) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Don’t Tell Hydee 4F 6f (ft) GG 3/26 81
Redstwirlingdancer 4F 5 1/2f (ft) GG 3/25 81
Our Expectation 6G 6f (ft) GG 3/26 80
Curly Esa 4G 5 1/2f (ft) GG 3/24 78
Implicitly 8G 5 1/2f (ft) GG 3/26 78
Magical Lady 4F 6f (ft) GG 3/24 77
Blushing Bay 7M 6f (ft) GG 3/26 74
Dick Best 4G 6f (ft) GG 3/24 74
Gentleman’s Secret 7G 5f (ft) GG 3/26 70
Hannah in a Hurry 4F 5 1/2f (ft) GG 3/25 68
Top Winning Speed Ratings (3/20-3/26) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf))
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Smiling Lady 3F 1m (ft) GG 3/26 80
Charbonneau 3C 1m (ft) GG 3/24 78
Rodrigoknows 3G 6f (ft) GG 3/25 77
Hot Chicks Only 3G 5 1/2f (ft) GG 3/26 76
Wild Billy D 3G 5 1/2f (ft) GG 3/25 73
My Yammy Lady 3F 1m (ft) GG 3/24 72
Otter Pop 3F 6f (ft) GG 3/24 72
Turiaf 3F 5 1/2f (ft) GG 3/25 65

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2023 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs