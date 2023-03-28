Northern California Speed by Circuit March 20-26

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Crosby Beach
|4G
|1m (ft)
|GG 3/25
|90
|Jacrodra’s Devil
|4F
|1m (ft)
|GG 3/24
|86
|Twirling Derby
|6G
|1m (ft)
|GG 3/25
|82
|Auspicious Style
|5G
|1m (ft)
|GG 3/26
|80
|Table for Two
|4G
|1m (ft)
|GG 3/25
|80
|Applaud the Bench
|5M
|1m (ft)
|GG 3/25
|78
|Pour On the Cole
|6G
|1m (ft)
|GG 3/26
|78
|Unwhirled
|4F
|1m (ft)
|GG 3/24
|71
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Don’t Tell Hydee
|4F
|6f (ft)
|GG 3/26
|81
|Redstwirlingdancer
|4F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|GG 3/25
|81
|Our Expectation
|6G
|6f (ft)
|GG 3/26
|80
|Curly Esa
|4G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|GG 3/24
|78
|Implicitly
|8G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|GG 3/26
|78
|Magical Lady
|4F
|6f (ft)
|GG 3/24
|77
|Blushing Bay
|7M
|6f (ft)
|GG 3/26
|74
|Dick Best
|4G
|6f (ft)
|GG 3/24
|74
|Gentleman’s Secret
|7G
|5f (ft)
|GG 3/26
|70
|Hannah in a Hurry
|4F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|GG 3/25
|68
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Smiling Lady
|3F
|1m (ft)
|GG 3/26
|80
|Charbonneau
|3C
|1m (ft)
|GG 3/24
|78
|Rodrigoknows
|3G
|6f (ft)
|GG 3/25
|77
|Hot Chicks Only
|3G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|GG 3/26
|76
|Wild Billy D
|3G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|GG 3/25
|73
|My Yammy Lady
|3F
|1m (ft)
|GG 3/24
|72
|Otter Pop
|3F
|6f (ft)
|GG 3/24
|72
|Turiaf
|3F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|GG 3/25
|65
Leave a Reply