Pool 5 wagering suspended on Arabian Knight after Zedan rules out Kentucky Derby

One of the most exciting prospects for the 2023 Kentucky Derby (G1), undefeated Arabian Knight, was ruled out of the Run for the Roses by Zedan Racing Stables. The owner’s Twitter account posted the statement late Saturday night:

“Trainer Tim Yakteen wasn’t happy with his last work and we feel it’s in Arabian Knight’s best interest not to rush and allow him more time to develop. We know he’s a superior talent, and our plan is to point him toward a summer and fall campaign.”

Last seen extending his record to 2-for-2 in the Southwest (G3), Arabian Knight was recently transferred to Yakteen in order to pursue Derby points. The $2.3 million OBS April purchase was formerly with Bob Baffert, whose horses are ineligible for points because he is suspended by Churchill Downs Inc.

Plans had called for Arabian Knight to contest one of the major preps worth 100 points to the winner, with both the March 26 Sunland Derby (G3) and April 8 Santa Anita Derby (G1) being mentioned as possibilities.

Accordingly, Arabian Knight was named an individual interest in the Kentucky Derby Future Wager (KDFW) for the first time in Pool 5 that is currently running over the weekend. The Uncle Mo colt proved a popular choice, ranking second only to champion Forte among the named options since betting opened Friday.

In light of the overnight Saturday release by his owners, wagering on Arabian Knight was suspended.

Pool 5 concludes Sunday at 6 p.m., followed by the lone Kentucky Oaks Future Wager at 6:30 p.m. (ET).

For complete information on the KDFW, including the governing rules, see the Kentucky Derby Future Wager page at kentuckyderby.com.