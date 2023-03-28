Pool 6 of Kentucky Derby Future Wager to close before Florida Derby, Arkansas Derby

The sixth and final 2023 Kentucky Derby Future Wager (KDFW) will be held this week beginning Thursday at noon ET. Wagering will close Saturday at 6 p.m., before the Florida Derby (G1) and Arkansas Derby (G1) are run.

Champion juvenile colt #14 Forte, the early odds-on favorite for the Florida Derby (G1), has been installed the 5-2 morning line favorite in Pool 6 of the KDFW.

Pool 6 will feature $2 Win and Exacta wagering. Fans can wager at outlets across the country, including at TwinSpires.com.

There are no refunds in the KDFW. Should Churchill Downs officials determine during the duration of this week’s three-day pool that one of the wagering interests has experienced an injury, illness or other circumstance that would prevent the horse from participating in the Kentucky Derby, betting on the individual horse will be suspended immediately.

More information, Brisnet.com past performances and real-time odds on the Kentucky Derby Future Wager will be available before the pool opens Thursday online at www.kentuckyderby.com/wager/future-wager.

