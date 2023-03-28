March 28, 2023

Pool 6 of Kentucky Derby Future Wager to close before Florida Derby, Arkansas Derby

March 28, 2023

Forte wins the Breeders' Cup Juvenile (Photo by Coady Photography)

The sixth and final 2023 Kentucky Derby Future Wager (KDFW) will be held this week beginning Thursday at noon ET. Wagering will close Saturday at 6 p.m., before the Florida Derby (G1) and Arkansas Derby (G1) are run.

Champion juvenile colt #14 Forte, the early odds-on favorite for the Florida Derby (G1), has been installed the 5-2 morning line favorite in Pool 6 of the KDFW.

Pool 6 will feature $2 Win and Exacta wagering. Fans can wager at outlets across the country, including at TwinSpires.com.

There are no refunds in the KDFW. Should Churchill Downs officials determine during the duration of this week’s three-day pool that one of the wagering interests has experienced an injury, illness or other circumstance that would prevent the horse from participating in the Kentucky Derby, betting on the individual horse will be suspended immediately.

More information, Brisnet.com past performances and real-time odds on the Kentucky Derby Future Wager will be available before the pool opens Thursday online at www.kentuckyderby.com/wager/future-wager.
 

1. Angel of Empire30-1
2. Arctic Arrogance80-1
3. Blazing Sevens50-1
4. Bourbon Bash99-1
5. Classic Car Wash80-1
6. Confidence Game25-1
7. Continuar99-1
8. Cyclone Mischief80-1
9. Derma Sotogake40-1
10. Disarm40-1
11. Dreamlike80-1
12. Dubyuhnell80-1
13. Fort Bragg80-1
14. Forte5-2
15. Geaux Rocked Ride20-1
16. Hayes Strike80-1
17. Hit Show20-1
18. I Don’t Get It99-1
19. Instant Coffee20-1
20. Jace’s Road80-1
21. Kingsbarns20-1
22. Mage80-1
23. Mandarin Hero80-1
24. Mendelssohns March99-1
25. National Treasure50-1
26. Practical Move8-1
27. Raise Cain40-1
28. Red Route One25-1
29. Reincarnate20-1
30. Rocket Can30-1
31. Shadow Dragon99-1
32. Skinner30-1
33. Slip Mahoney80-1
34. Sun Thunder80-1
35. Tapit Trice8-1
36. Two Eagles River99-1
37. Two Phil’s40-1
38. Verifying30-1
39. Wild On Ice80-1
40. All Other 3-Year-Olds15-1

