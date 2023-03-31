Spot Plays April 1

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) Quick Return, 4-1
|(7th) Life Changer, 7-2
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Baagy, 4-1
|(5th) Dreamy Sonde, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) Memorandum, 3-1
|(4th) Racer Rex, 9-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) I’m a Sure Thing, 3-1
|(2nd) Nowitzki, 6-1
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Distant Fire, 3-1
|(4th) Chasing Storms, 9-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(2nd) Gramercy Park, 3-1
|(6th) Aloha Baby, 6-1
|Santa Anita
|(5th) Six Feet, 4-1
|(6th) Midnight Special, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(2nd) San Costantino, 3-1
|(4th) Gerard, 9-2
|Turfway Park
|(4th) Swiss Franc, 7-2
|(5th) Heart Spin, 7-2
