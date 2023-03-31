March 31, 2023

Spot Plays April 1

March 31, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Quick Return, 4-1
(7th) Life Changer, 7-2
Charles Town (2nd) Baagy, 4-1
(5th) Dreamy Sonde, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Memorandum, 3-1
(4th) Racer Rex, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) I’m a Sure Thing, 3-1
(2nd) Nowitzki, 6-1
Laurel Park (2nd) Distant Fire, 3-1
(4th) Chasing Storms, 9-2
Oaklawn Park (2nd) Gramercy Park, 3-1
(6th) Aloha Baby, 6-1
Santa Anita (5th) Six Feet, 4-1
(6th) Midnight Special, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) San Costantino, 3-1
(4th) Gerard, 9-2
Turfway Park (4th) Swiss Franc, 7-2
(5th) Heart Spin, 7-2

