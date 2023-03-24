Spot Plays March 25

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) Patrick the Great, 7-2
|(8th) Glory Road, 9-2
|Charles Town
|(6th) Suleman, 6-1
|(7th) Strong Magic, 7-2
|Fair Grounds
|(6th) Twin Mischief, 7-2
|(7th) Mystical Fire, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) Perfect Path, 6-1
|(2nd) Willy Billy D, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Commanding General, 7-2
|(3rd) Starship Wizard, 9-2
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Lord Uhtred, 3-1
|(6th) Bigmancan, 7-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(4th) The Heights, 3-1
|(8th) Skyped, 3-1
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Eastbound, 7-2
|(2nd) Strut On Louie, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(3rd) Free Shot, 3-1
|(4th) Catching Fish, 3-1
|Turfway Park
|(2nd) King Curlin, 5-1
|(3rd) Angkor, 7-2
