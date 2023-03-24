March 24, 2023

Spot Plays March 25

March 24, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Patrick the Great, 7-2
(8th) Glory Road, 9-2
Charles Town (6th) Suleman, 6-1
(7th) Strong Magic, 7-2
Fair Grounds (6th) Twin Mischief, 7-2
(7th) Mystical Fire, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Perfect Path, 6-1
(2nd) Willy Billy D, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Commanding General, 7-2
(3rd) Starship Wizard, 9-2
Laurel Park (2nd) Lord Uhtred, 3-1
(6th) Bigmancan, 7-2
Oaklawn Park (4th) The Heights, 3-1
(8th) Skyped, 3-1
Santa Anita (1st) Eastbound, 7-2
(2nd) Strut On Louie, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) Free Shot, 3-1
(4th) Catching Fish, 3-1
Turfway Park (2nd) King Curlin, 5-1
(3rd) Angkor, 7-2

