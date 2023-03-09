March 9, 2023

Spot Plays March 10

March 9, 2023

BRIS Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Caribbean, 9-2
(5th) Upper Level, 5-1
Charles Town (2nd) Primetime Jet, 5-1
(6th) Leg Up, 6-1
Fair Grounds (3rd) Rockdale, 3-1
(5th) El Deal Me Aces, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Calling All Angels, 4-1
(3rd) Agarramesipuedes, 4-1
Laurel Park (4th) Flashndynamite, 4-1
(5th) Home School, 7-2
Oaklawn Park (2nd) Undecoded, 4-1
(4th) Lake Radio, 7-2
Penn National (2nd) Morgans Cove, 3-1
(6th) I’m Heading East, 3-1
Santa Anita (4th) Big Mama Sue, 3-1
(6th) Vagabond Prayer, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) The Money Machine, 5-1
(4th) I Said Hey, 6-1
Turfway Park (1st) Counterstrike, 5-1
(2nd) Magnificent Mile, 7-2

