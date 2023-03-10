Spot Plays March 11

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Doin’ittherightway, 3-1
|(5th) Winning Connection, 9-2
|Charles Town
|(4th) Sparkle Sprinkle, 4-1
|(6th) Late in the Game, 3-1
|Fair Grounds
|(2nd) Lucky Deal, 3-1
|(3rd) Rammer Jammer, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(5th) Lady Gregory, 6-1
|(6th) Our Silver Oak, 9-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Imposter Syndrome, 7-2
|(4th) Beantown Baby, 3-1
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Musical Act, 3-1
|(6th) Omo Dada, 7-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(2nd) Chaleco, 4-1
|(3rd) American Band, 4-1
|Santa Anita
|(1st) American Refugee, 4-1
|(4th) Jennifer’s d’Light, 8-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(1st) Tap First, 4-1
|(5th) Pass the Champagne, 3-1
|Turfway Park
|(3rd) Moonlight Rain, 7-2
|(4th) Brooklynn’s Dabomb, 9-2
