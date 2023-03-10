March 10, 2023

Spot Plays March 11

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Doin’ittherightway, 3-1
(5th) Winning Connection, 9-2
Charles Town (4th) Sparkle Sprinkle, 4-1
(6th) Late in the Game, 3-1
Fair Grounds (2nd) Lucky Deal, 3-1
(3rd) Rammer Jammer, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (5th) Lady Gregory, 6-1
(6th) Our Silver Oak, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Imposter Syndrome, 7-2
(4th) Beantown Baby, 3-1
Laurel Park (2nd) Musical Act, 3-1
(6th) Omo Dada, 7-2
Oaklawn Park (2nd) Chaleco, 4-1
(3rd) American Band, 4-1
Santa Anita (1st) American Refugee, 4-1
(4th) Jennifer’s d’Light, 8-1
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Tap First, 4-1
(5th) Pass the Champagne, 3-1
Turfway Park (3rd) Moonlight Rain, 7-2
(4th) Brooklynn’s Dabomb, 9-2

