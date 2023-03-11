March 12, 2023

Spot Plays March 12

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (5th) Timed Out, 3-1
(6th) Proven Hope, 4-1
Fair Grounds (5th) Maemaemay, 4-1
(6th) Fight Fiercely, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) On Vacation, 8-1
(5th) Luck Is Golden, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (5th) Gypsy Chief, 5-1
(6th) Souper Cohiba, 4-1
Hawthorne (2nd) Mom’s Kingdom, 7-2
(6th) Stomry Empire, 3-1
Laurel Park (2nd) Majesty’s Freedom, 3-1
(6th) Up Against It, 7-2
Oaklawn Park (4th) Lord M, 4-1
(7th) Jackman, 7-2
Santa Anita (1st) Maltese Falcon, 4-1
(3rd) Ready Jet Go, 7-2
Sunland Park (1st) Simply Elementary, 9-2
(4th) Ultimate Decision, 7-2
Tampa Bay Downs (4th) Gracia Prince, 6-1
(5th) Awesome Prince, 3-1

