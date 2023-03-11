Spot Plays March 12

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(5th) Timed Out, 3-1
|(6th) Proven Hope, 4-1
|Fair Grounds
|(5th) Maemaemay, 4-1
|(6th) Fight Fiercely, 4-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) On Vacation, 8-1
|(5th) Luck Is Golden, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(5th) Gypsy Chief, 5-1
|(6th) Souper Cohiba, 4-1
|Hawthorne
|(2nd) Mom’s Kingdom, 7-2
|(6th) Stomry Empire, 3-1
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Majesty’s Freedom, 3-1
|(6th) Up Against It, 7-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(4th) Lord M, 4-1
|(7th) Jackman, 7-2
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Maltese Falcon, 4-1
|(3rd) Ready Jet Go, 7-2
|Sunland Park
|(1st) Simply Elementary, 9-2
|(4th) Ultimate Decision, 7-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(4th) Gracia Prince, 6-1
|(5th) Awesome Prince, 3-1
Leave a Reply