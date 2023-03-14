March 14, 2023

Spot Plays March 15

March 14, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Fair Grounds (1st) Janisthebeauty, 7-2
(3rd) Duke of the Blue Ridge, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) My Man Flint, 7-2
(3rd) Adios Dinero, 8-1
Mahoning Valley (4th) No Chalk 3-1
(5th) Loaded Once More, 5-1
Parx (1st) Miss Cinnamon, 3-1
(3rd) He Hate Me, 9-2
Penn National (2nd) Bo Runkle, 3-1
(3rd) Jack Slye, 7-2
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) Syllabus, 7-2
(5th) Flipping Fish, 5-1
Turf Paradise (3rd) Lady Lana, 5-1
(5th) Give Em Heck Beck, 3-1
Turfway Park (2nd) Southern Sense, 5-1
(4th) Witch of November, 8-1

