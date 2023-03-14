Spot Plays March 15

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Janisthebeauty, 7-2
|(3rd) Duke of the Blue Ridge, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) My Man Flint, 7-2
|(3rd) Adios Dinero, 8-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(4th) No Chalk 3-1
|(5th) Loaded Once More, 5-1
|Parx
|(1st) Miss Cinnamon, 3-1
|(3rd) He Hate Me, 9-2
|Penn National
|(2nd) Bo Runkle, 3-1
|(3rd) Jack Slye, 7-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(3rd) Syllabus, 7-2
|(5th) Flipping Fish, 5-1
|Turf Paradise
|(3rd) Lady Lana, 5-1
|(5th) Give Em Heck Beck, 3-1
|Turfway Park
|(2nd) Southern Sense, 5-1
|(4th) Witch of November, 8-1
