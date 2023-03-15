March 15, 2023

Spot Plays March 16

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (2nd) Windsor’s Tracker, 9-2
(4th) Roll Dem Bones, 7-2
Fair Grounds (3rd) Itellyouthefacts, 4-1
(6th) Binding Agreement, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (5th) Face the Music, 6-1
(6th) Light Fury, 7-2
Hawthorne (1st) I’m Your Valentine, 3-1
(5th) Overbearing, 9-2
Mahoning Valley (2nd) Kiss the Red Head, 3-1
(5th) Speak Lightly, 4-1
Oaklawn Park (2nd) Botany, 6-1
(7th) Wreaking Havoc, 3-1
Penn National (3rd) Moti, 6-1
(4th) Grab the Gold, 6-1
Turfway Park (2nd) Off the Cuff, 3-1
(3rd) Saturn Boy, 4-1

