March 17, 2023

Spot Plays March 17

March 16, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For St. Patrick’s Day Friday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (1st) Graceful, 5-1
    (5th) Norgay, 5-1
Charles Town   (4th) Tommy Shelby, 3-1
    (7th) Kelsey’s Angel, 6-1
Fair Grounds   (1st) Alliaceous, 7-2
    (8th) Sweet Chablis, 9-2
Golden Gate Fields   (1st) Really Easy, 3-1
    (6th) Piper’s Causeway, 7-2
Gulfstream Park   (1st) Cumberland, 6-1
    (4th) Solomons Gold, 4-1
Laurel Park   (7th) Captain Quint, 6-1
    (8th) Dixie Drawl, 7-2
Oaklawn Park   (7th) D’oro Street, 9-2
    (9th) Doctor Oscar, 7-2
Penn National   (5th) Longtail, 9-2
    (7th) Samaronti, 5-1
Santa Anita   (3rd) So I’m Told, 3-1
    (10th) Foolish, 6-1
Tampa Bay Downs   (1st) Water Fight, 9-2
    (2nd) Kenya Sun, 4-1
Turfway Park   (2nd) Invasive, 15-1
    (5th) Princess Nina, 5-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2023 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs