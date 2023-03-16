Spot Plays March 17

For St. Patrick’s Day
Friday
|TRACK
|
|(RACE) HORSE,
MORNING LINE
|
Aqueduct
|
|(1st) Graceful, 5-1
|
|
|(5th) Norgay, 5-1
|Charles
Town
|
|(4th) Tommy Shelby, 3-1
|
|
|(7th) Kelsey’s Angel, 6-1
|Fair
Grounds
|
|(1st) Alliaceous, 7-2
|
|
|(8th) Sweet Chablis, 9-2
|Golden
Gate Fields
|
|(1st) Really Easy, 3-1
|
|
|(6th) Piper’s Causeway, 7-2
|
Gulfstream Park
|
|(1st) Cumberland, 6-1
|
|
|(4th) Solomons Gold, 4-1
|
Laurel Park
|
|(7th) Captain Quint, 6-1
|
|
|(8th) Dixie Drawl, 7-2
|Oaklawn
Park
|
|(7th) D’oro Street, 9-2
|
|
|(9th) Doctor Oscar, 7-2
|Penn
National
|
|(5th) Longtail, 9-2
|
|
|(7th) Samaronti, 5-1
|Santa
Anita
|
|(3rd) So I’m Told, 3-1
|
|
|(10th) Foolish, 6-1
|Tampa
Bay Downs
|
|(1st) Water Fight, 9-2
|
|
|(2nd) Kenya Sun, 4-1
|Turfway
Park
|
|(2nd) Invasive, 15-1
|
|
|(5th) Princess Nina, 5-1