Spot Plays March 18

March 17, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays
For Saturday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (2nd) B C Glory Days, 4-1
    (10th) Lifetime of Chance, 3-1
Charles Town   (7th) Grumpy’s Buddy, 7-2
    (9th) China Cat, 9-2
Fair Grounds   (1st) Corona Del Mar, 6-1
    (5th) Desert Tempest, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields   (5th) Rev Ree, 10-1
    (9th) Valerie, 3-1
Gulfstream Park   (3rd) Arcangelo, 9-2
    (10th) Royal Kitten, 9-2
Laurel   (4th) Keeping the Edge, 10-1
    (9th) Register, 3-1
Oaklawn Park   (1st) Macho Villa, 5-1
    (5th) Distorted Secrets, 8-1
Santa Anita   (5th) Lady Jae, 3-1
    (9th) Topolina, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs   (3rd) Glitter Bay, 10-1
    (4th) It’s Fate, 9-2
Turf Paradise   (1st) Double Perfection, 3-1
    (7th) Where’s Frankie, 9-2
Turfway Park   (3rd) Ethan’s Animal, 3-1
    (7th) Literary, 8-1

