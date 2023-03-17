Spot Plays March 18

|Aqueduct
|
|(2nd) B C Glory Days, 4-1
|
|
|(10th) Lifetime of Chance,
3-1
|Charles Town
|
|(7th) Grumpy’s Buddy, 7-2
|
|
|(9th) China Cat, 9-2
|Fair Grounds
|
|(1st) Corona Del Mar, 6-1
|
|
|(5th) Desert Tempest, 4-1
|Golden
Gate Fields
|
|(5th) Rev Ree, 10-1
|
|
|(9th) Valerie, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(3rd) Arcangelo, 9-2
|
|
|(10th) Royal Kitten, 9-2
|Laurel
|
|(4th) Keeping the Edge,
10-1
|
|
|(9th) Register, 3-1
|Oaklawn Park
|
|(1st) Macho Villa, 5-1
|
|
|(5th) Distorted Secrets,
8-1
|Santa Anita
|
|(5th) Lady Jae, 3-1
|
|
|(9th) Topolina, 4-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|
|(3rd) Glitter Bay, 10-1
|
|
|(4th) It’s Fate, 9-2
|Turf Paradise
|
|(1st) Double Perfection,
3-1
|
|
|(7th) Where’s Frankie, 9-2
|Turfway Park
|
|(3rd) Ethan’s Animal, 3-1
|
|
|(7th) Literary, 8-1
