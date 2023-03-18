March 19, 2023

Spot Plays March 19

March 18, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
New Page 1

For Sunday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (4th) Caribbean Breeze, 7-2
    (7th) Southern District, 9-2
Fair Grounds   (1st) Two Hands Full, 7-2
    (7th) Two Rivers Over, 6-1
Golden Gate Fields   (6th) Kitty’s Candy, 4-1
    (8th) Autism Blue, 9-2
Gulfstream Park   (3rd) Stealththirtyfour, 5-1
    (10th) Mr. Rhodium, 5-1
Hawthorne   (2nd) Shimmer Me Timbers, 6-1
    (7th) Right On Richie, 7-2
Laurel   (1st) Quit Quay, 6-1
    (8th) Sir Alfred James, 3-1
Oaklawn Park   (6th) Allege, 3-1
    (9th) Chai Tea, 9-2
Santa Anita   (4th) Moonlite in Heaven, 3-1
    (5th) Kingdom Heart, 5-1
Tampa Bay Downs   (5th) Hop and Scotch, 10-1
    (9th) Omati, 4-1
Turf Paradise   (6th) Precedent, 3-1
    (8th) Shesaheatwave, 3-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2023 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs