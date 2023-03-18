Spot Plays March 19

|Aqueduct
|
|(4th) Caribbean Breeze, 7-2
|
|
|(7th) Southern District,
9-2
|Fair Grounds
|
|(1st) Two Hands Full, 7-2
|
|
|(7th) Two Rivers Over, 6-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|
|(6th) Kitty’s Candy, 4-1
|
|
|(8th) Autism Blue, 9-2
|
Gulfstream Park
|
|(3rd) Stealththirtyfour,
5-1
|
|
|(10th) Mr. Rhodium, 5-1
|Hawthorne
|
|(2nd) Shimmer Me Timbers,
6-1
|
|
|(7th) Right On Richie, 7-2
|Laurel
|
|(1st) Quit Quay, 6-1
|
|
|(8th) Sir Alfred James, 3-1
|Oaklawn Park
|
|(6th) Allege, 3-1
|
|
|(9th) Chai Tea, 9-2
|Santa Anita
|
|(4th) Moonlite in Heaven,
3-1
|
|
|(5th) Kingdom Heart, 5-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|
|(5th) Hop and Scotch, 10-1
|
|
|(9th) Omati, 4-1
|Turf Paradise
|
|(6th) Precedent, 3-1
|
|
|(8th) Shesaheatwave, 3-1
