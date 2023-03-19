Spot Plays March 20

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Mahoning Valley
|(4th) Cause of Love, 7-2
|(5th) Joyride, 15-1
|Parx Racing
|(2nd) Musk, 6-1
|(9th) Valuable Breigh, 4-1
|Turf Paradise
|(7th) Departure, 9-2
|(8th) Steal Home, 6-1
