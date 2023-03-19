March 19, 2023

Spot Plays March 20

March 19, 2023

For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Mahoning Valley   (4th) Cause of Love, 7-2
    (5th) Joyride, 15-1
Parx Racing   (2nd) Musk, 6-1
    (9th) Valuable Breigh, 4-1
Turf Paradise   (7th) Departure, 9-2
    (8th) Steal Home, 6-1

