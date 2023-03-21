March 21, 2023

Spot Plays March 22

BRIS Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Fair Grounds (1st) Whitaker, 7-2
(2nd) Sermononthemount, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Kit Can Run, 6-1
(3rd) Sallie Seville, 9-2
Mahoning Valley (3rd) Say Hey Kid, 6-1
(4th) Out Atthe Speedway, 5-1
Parx (2nd) Cup of Life, 7-2
(3rd) He’ssosubtle, 9-2
Penn National (4th) Queen’s Dream, 7-2
(5th) Souper Catch, 7-2
Tampa Bay Downs (4th) Reinvest, 7-2
(5th) Walks Like a Lady, 4-1
Turf Paradise (4th) Joy in the Battle, 3-1
(5th) Shaman’s Prodigy, 5-1

