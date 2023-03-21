Spot Plays March 22

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Whitaker, 7-2
|(2nd) Sermononthemount, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Kit Can Run, 6-1
|(3rd) Sallie Seville, 9-2
|Mahoning Valley
|(3rd) Say Hey Kid, 6-1
|(4th) Out Atthe Speedway, 5-1
|Parx
|(2nd) Cup of Life, 7-2
|(3rd) He’ssosubtle, 9-2
|Penn National
|(4th) Queen’s Dream, 7-2
|(5th) Souper Catch, 7-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(4th) Reinvest, 7-2
|(5th) Walks Like a Lady, 4-1
|Turf Paradise
|(4th) Joy in the Battle, 3-1
|(5th) Shaman’s Prodigy, 5-1
