Spot Plays March 23

March 22, 2023

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (2nd) Grandiosely, 4-1
(5th) Rejoice, 8-1
Fair Grounds (1st) New Year’s Party, 3-1
(2nd) Royal Unlimited, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Cumberland Falls, 4-1
(4th) Tempora, 7-2
Hawthorne (2nd) Kanithappen, 3-1
(3rd) Prancipants, 9-2
Mahoning Valley (1st) Little Bird Flash, 3-1
(4th) Golden Money, 3-1
Oaklawn Park (3rd) Slam Dunk Sermon, 7-2
(6th) Miracle Warrior, 9-2
Penn National (1st) Happy Tappy Tim, 7-2
(4th) Dynamite Karma, 4-1
Turfway Park (2nd) Artemus Sweetheart, 3-1
(3rd) Duel Fuel, 3-1

