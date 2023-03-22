Spot Plays March 23

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Grandiosely, 4-1
|(5th) Rejoice, 8-1
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) New Year’s Party, 3-1
|(2nd) Royal Unlimited, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Cumberland Falls, 4-1
|(4th) Tempora, 7-2
|Hawthorne
|(2nd) Kanithappen, 3-1
|(3rd) Prancipants, 9-2
|Mahoning Valley
|(1st) Little Bird Flash, 3-1
|(4th) Golden Money, 3-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(3rd) Slam Dunk Sermon, 7-2
|(6th) Miracle Warrior, 9-2
|Penn National
|(1st) Happy Tappy Tim, 7-2
|(4th) Dynamite Karma, 4-1
|Turfway Park
|(2nd) Artemus Sweetheart, 3-1
|(3rd) Duel Fuel, 3-1
