March 23, 2023

Spot Plays March 24

March 23, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) From Hello, 4-1
(5th) Ruvies in Time, 9-2
Charles Town (3rd) Marvella Nasty, 7-2
(4th) Just a Flirt, 9-2
Fair Grounds (3rd) Couyons Cause, 7-2
(5th) Miltontown, 6-1
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Practical Bid, 3-1
(5th) Stateforest, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Cyclone Ranger, 3-1
(2nd) Pure Speight, 6-1
Laurel Park (5th) Timely Tradition, 6-1
(6th) Surrenderonsixteen, 4-1
Oaklawn Park (5th) Forever Home, 7-2
(7th) Secret Fix, 6-1
Penn National (1st) Seeking the Dream, 9-2
(2nd) Here Comes Lucky, 8-1
Tampa Bay Downs (5th) Welaka, 4-1
(6th) Sidney’s Bid, 4-1
Turfway Park (3rd) Trikitraki, 7-2
(4th) Markitoff, 4-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2023 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs