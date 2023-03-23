Spot Plays March 24

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) From Hello, 4-1
|(5th) Ruvies in Time, 9-2
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Marvella Nasty, 7-2
|(4th) Just a Flirt, 9-2
|Fair Grounds
|(3rd) Couyons Cause, 7-2
|(5th) Miltontown, 6-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) Practical Bid, 3-1
|(5th) Stateforest, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Cyclone Ranger, 3-1
|(2nd) Pure Speight, 6-1
|Laurel Park
|(5th) Timely Tradition, 6-1
|(6th) Surrenderonsixteen, 4-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(5th) Forever Home, 7-2
|(7th) Secret Fix, 6-1
|Penn National
|(1st) Seeking the Dream, 9-2
|(2nd) Here Comes Lucky, 8-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(5th) Welaka, 4-1
|(6th) Sidney’s Bid, 4-1
|Turfway Park
|(3rd) Trikitraki, 7-2
|(4th) Markitoff, 4-1
