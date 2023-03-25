March 25, 2023

Spot Plays March 26

BRIS Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (5th) Run Devil, 3-1
(7th) Win for Gold, 3-1
Fair Grounds (1st) Cpriority, 7-2
(3rd) Special Agent Jim, 9-2
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Half Hoping, 6-1
(6th) Di Laurian, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Ember, 9-2
(3rd) Cricket West, 3-1
Hawthorne (4th) My Guitar, 7-2
(7th) Hurts So Bad, 3-1
Laurel Park (3rd) Take Charge Too, 7-2
(5th) Free Square, 3-1
Oaklawn Park (5th) Trumpence, 4-1
(7th) Cloak of Mercy, 8-1
Santa Anita (1st) Single Track Mind, 4-1
(8th) Kristi’s Tiger, 7-2
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) Wall Street Trader, 3-1
(4th) Beauty Quest, 9-2

