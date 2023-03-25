Spot Plays March 26

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(5th) Run Devil, 3-1
|(7th) Win for Gold, 3-1
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Cpriority, 7-2
|(3rd) Special Agent Jim, 9-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Half Hoping, 6-1
|(6th) Di Laurian, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Ember, 9-2
|(3rd) Cricket West, 3-1
|Hawthorne
|(4th) My Guitar, 7-2
|(7th) Hurts So Bad, 3-1
|Laurel Park
|(3rd) Take Charge Too, 7-2
|(5th) Free Square, 3-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(5th) Trumpence, 4-1
|(7th) Cloak of Mercy, 8-1
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Single Track Mind, 4-1
|(8th) Kristi’s Tiger, 7-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(3rd) Wall Street Trader, 3-1
|(4th) Beauty Quest, 9-2
Leave a Reply