March 3, 2023

Spot Plays March 3

March 2, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (5th) Follow the Fed, 8-1
(6th) Curlins Choir, 4-1
Charles Town (1st) Playboy Roy, 3-1
(3rd) Strong Magic, 10-1
Fair Grounds (1st) Stealing Apriority, 7-2
(3rd) Drewzano, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Blaze of Dreams, 3-1
(3rd) Ultimate Diva, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Cupid’s Dude, 3-1
(3rd) Yooou Know, 7-2
Laurel Park (1st) Superstitieux, 7-2
(7th) Naughty Nan, 3-1
Oaklawn Park (2nd) Proud Victoria, 5-1
(5th) Dancin N Thepulpit, 6-1
Penn National (1st) Condition One, 7-2
(5th) I See the Stars, 3-1
Santa Anita (5th) Bronko Nagurski, 4-1
(6th) Outright, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) Blue Neith, 4-1
(4th) Had Right, 7-2
Turfway Park (2nd) Sun Daddy, 4-1
(3rd) Diamant Damhsa, 3-1

