Spot Plays March 3

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(5th) Follow the Fed, 8-1
|(6th) Curlins Choir, 4-1
|Charles Town
|(1st) Playboy Roy, 3-1
|(3rd) Strong Magic, 10-1
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Stealing Apriority, 7-2
|(3rd) Drewzano, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Blaze of Dreams, 3-1
|(3rd) Ultimate Diva, 9-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Cupid’s Dude, 3-1
|(3rd) Yooou Know, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Superstitieux, 7-2
|(7th) Naughty Nan, 3-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(2nd) Proud Victoria, 5-1
|(5th) Dancin N Thepulpit, 6-1
|Penn National
|(1st) Condition One, 7-2
|(5th) I See the Stars, 3-1
|Santa Anita
|(5th) Bronko Nagurski, 4-1
|(6th) Outright, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(3rd) Blue Neith, 4-1
|(4th) Had Right, 7-2
|Turfway Park
|(2nd) Sun Daddy, 4-1
|(3rd) Diamant Damhsa, 3-1
Leave a Reply