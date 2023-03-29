March 29, 2023

Spot Plays March 30

BRIS Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (4th) Regality, 4-1
(6th) Two Thirty Five, 3-1
Charles Town (2nd) Moss Boss, 7-2
(3rd) My Pretty Eyes, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Girly the Butcher, 7-2
(3rd) Doc Ballard, 6-1
Hawthorne (2nd) Bells of Joy, 7-2
(3rd) Restoring Hope, 7-2
Mahoning Valley (2nd) Diamonds N Dew, 3-1
(3rd) Icon, 4-1
Oaklawn Park (2nd) Tiz a Strategy, 3-1
(4th) Abby the Bull Dawg, 3-1
Penn National (1st) Athena Beach, 3-1
(3rd) I See the Stars, 5-1
Turfway Park (1st) Apache, 6-1
(3rd) Halaga, 3-1

