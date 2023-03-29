Spot Plays March 30

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(4th) Regality, 4-1
|(6th) Two Thirty Five, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Moss Boss, 7-2
|(3rd) My Pretty Eyes, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Girly the Butcher, 7-2
|(3rd) Doc Ballard, 6-1
|Hawthorne
|(2nd) Bells of Joy, 7-2
|(3rd) Restoring Hope, 7-2
|Mahoning Valley
|(2nd) Diamonds N Dew, 3-1
|(3rd) Icon, 4-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(2nd) Tiz a Strategy, 3-1
|(4th) Abby the Bull Dawg, 3-1
|Penn National
|(1st) Athena Beach, 3-1
|(3rd) I See the Stars, 5-1
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Apache, 6-1
|(3rd) Halaga, 3-1
