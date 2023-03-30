March 30, 2023

Spot Plays March 31

March 30, 2023

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Exit Right, 4-1
(4th) Its Cold in Dehere, 8-1
Charles Town (1st) Charitable Windsor, 7-2
(3rd) Pit Stop Man, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields (4th) Grigoro, 4-1
(5th) Princesa Del Tigre, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Preemption, 8-1
(5th) Kaeko, 8-1
Laurel Park (4th) Union Fleet, 4-1
(5th) Blowthruyelowlites, 9-2
Oaklawn Park (4th) Hellorhighwater, 3-1
(5th) Bad Outlook, 9-2
Penn National (3rd) Asluckwouldhavit, 3-1
(4th) Cowgirl Shine, 3-1
Santa Anita (1st) Inch, 4-1
(6th) Kanderel, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs (5th) Night Jumper, 7-2
(7th) Entwine, 4-1
Turfway Park (3rd) J W Ruckus, 5-1
(4th) Aviano, 3-1

