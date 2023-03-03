March 3, 2023

Spot Plays March 4

March 3, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Kinetic Sky, 3-1
(4th) Shidabhuti, 5-1
Charles Town (2nd) Odina, 4-1
(6th) Officer Appeal, 6-1
Fair Grounds (4th) Ottothelegend, 6-1
(7th) Presider, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Gordy’s Boy, 8-1
(4th) Majestic Gigi, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Firecrow, 8-1
(5th) Dude N Colorado, 3-1
Laurel Park (5th) Torre Branca, 9-2
(6th) Bigmancan, 7-2
Oaklawn Park (4th) House Wrecker, 8-1
(5th) Daryl’s Bolt, 7-2
Santa Anita (1st) Single Track Mind, 6-1
(2nd) Unwritten Code, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (5th) Whiskeymac, 3-1
(7th) Obiwan, 3-1
Turfway Park (1st) Maureenlovesfrank, 3-1
(3rd) Stand for Freedom, 7-2

