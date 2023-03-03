Spot Plays March 4

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) Kinetic Sky, 3-1
|(4th) Shidabhuti, 5-1
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Odina, 4-1
|(6th) Officer Appeal, 6-1
|Fair Grounds
|(4th) Ottothelegend, 6-1
|(7th) Presider, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Gordy’s Boy, 8-1
|(4th) Majestic Gigi, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Firecrow, 8-1
|(5th) Dude N Colorado, 3-1
|Laurel Park
|(5th) Torre Branca, 9-2
|(6th) Bigmancan, 7-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(4th) House Wrecker, 8-1
|(5th) Daryl’s Bolt, 7-2
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Single Track Mind, 6-1
|(2nd) Unwritten Code, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(5th) Whiskeymac, 3-1
|(7th) Obiwan, 3-1
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Maureenlovesfrank, 3-1
|(3rd) Stand for Freedom, 7-2
Leave a Reply