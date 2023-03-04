March 4, 2023

Spot Plays March 5

March 4, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
New Page 1

For Sunday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (2nd) Papi On Ice, 10-1
    (4th) Cookie Crumbs, 9-2
Fair Grounds   (2nd) Magical Stardust, 3-1
    (8th) Blackteca, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields   (1st) Stein’s Girl, 8-1
    (6th) Cobre, 7-2
Gulfstream Park   (2nd) Natural Vibes, 4-1
    (9th) Winning Factor, 7-2
Hawthorne   (3rd) Tea With Lemon, 6-1
    (5th) Argybargy Buck, 5-1
Laurel   (3rd) Free Square, 3-1
    (7th B B Bad, 4-1
Oaklawn Park   (2nd) Old School Flash, 7-2
    (5th) Major Kong, 4-1
Santa Anita   (4th) Worthiness, 4-1
    (7th) First Peace, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs   (6th) Win Or Cellar, 4-1
    (7th) Travel Guide, 3-1
Turf Paradise   (3rd) Destiny One, 3-1
    (7th) T Bones Trick, 6-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2023 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs