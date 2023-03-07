March 7, 2023

Spot Plays March 8

March 7, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Fair Grounds   (1st) Got Me a Chrysler, 3-1
    (4th) Mizspelt, 8-1
Gulfstream Park   (1st) Discreet Tune, 4-1
    (3rd) Built Different, 4-1
Mahoning Valley   (2nd) Not a Game, 4-1
    (3rd) Reciprocal, 3-1
Parx   (4th) Verdandi, 4-1
    (5th) Rainbow Trout, 7-2
Penn National   (2nd) Memphis Mafia, 9-2
    (3rd) Scary Larry, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs   (1st) Wicked Saucy, 3-1
    (7th) Alexa’s Dream, 3-1
Turf Paradise   (4th) If You Want It, 3-1
    (5th) Miss Important, 7-2

