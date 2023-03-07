Spot Plays March 8

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Got Me a Chrysler, 3-1
|(4th) Mizspelt, 8-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Discreet Tune, 4-1
|(3rd) Built Different, 4-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(2nd) Not a Game, 4-1
|(3rd) Reciprocal, 3-1
|Parx
|(4th) Verdandi, 4-1
|(5th) Rainbow Trout, 7-2
|Penn National
|(2nd) Memphis Mafia, 9-2
|(3rd) Scary Larry, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(1st) Wicked Saucy, 3-1
|(7th) Alexa’s Dream, 3-1
|Turf Paradise
|(4th) If You Want It, 3-1
|(5th) Miss Important, 7-2
