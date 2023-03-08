Spot Plays March 9

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(5th) Dreamy Sonde, 3-1
|(7th) Just Murphy, 4-1
|Fair Grounds
|(5th) Super Cool Storm, 8-1
|(6th) Brite Outlook, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(4th) Dance Lady, 10-1
|(7th) On Raglan Road, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Sandpiper Memories, 7-2
|(2nd) Cape Cod, 9-2
|Hawthorne
|(1st) Mud Hut, 3-1
|(7th) Can Man Do, 9-2
|Mahoning Valley
|(4th) Catalina, 3-1
|(5th) Beach Front, 5-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(2nd) Liars Club, 3-1
|(4th) Sidetown, 3-1
|Penn National
|(3rd) Penn Goddess, 9-2
|(5th) U U Star, 4-1
|Santa Anita
|(3rd) Sensible Move, 8-1
|(6th) Sheza Girly Girl, 3-1
|Turfway Park
|(4th) Dee Dee B, 7-2
|(5th) Half a Chance, 3-1
