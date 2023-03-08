March 8, 2023

Spot Plays March 9

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (5th) Dreamy Sonde, 3-1
(7th) Just Murphy, 4-1
Fair Grounds (5th) Super Cool Storm, 8-1
(6th) Brite Outlook, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (4th) Dance Lady, 10-1
(7th) On Raglan Road, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Sandpiper Memories, 7-2
(2nd) Cape Cod, 9-2
Hawthorne (1st) Mud Hut, 3-1
(7th) Can Man Do, 9-2
Mahoning Valley (4th) Catalina, 3-1
(5th) Beach Front, 5-1
Oaklawn Park (2nd) Liars Club, 3-1
(4th) Sidetown, 3-1
Penn National (3rd) Penn Goddess, 9-2
(5th) U U Star, 4-1
Santa Anita (3rd) Sensible Move, 8-1
(6th) Sheza Girly Girl, 3-1
Turfway Park (4th) Dee Dee B, 7-2
(5th) Half a Chance, 3-1

