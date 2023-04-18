April 18, 2023

Arkansas Speed by Circuit April 10-16

Top Winning Speed Ratings (4/10-4/16) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Clairiere 5M 1 1/16m (ft) OP 4/15 98
Shortlist 9G 1 1/16m (ft) OP 4/16 89
Pats Property 5H 1m (ft) OP 4/16 87
R Doc 4G 1m (ft) OP 4/15 86
Haskelled 4G 1m (ft) OP 4/16 84
Allo Enry 4C 1 1/16m (ft) OP 4/16 80
Moonlight Rain 8M 1 1/16m (ft) OP 4/16 79
Promising Shoes 9G 1m (ft) OP 4/15 79
Space Odessey 5G 1 1/8m (ft) OP 4/14 79
C. C. Harbor 4F 1 1/16m (ft) OP 4/14 65
Top Winning Speed Ratings (4/10-4/16) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Skelly 4G 6f (ft) OP 4/15 103
Joe Frazier 5G 6f (ft) OP 4/15 98
Sir Wellington 5H 6f (ft) OP 4/15 96
Fabulous Fanny 4F 6f (ft) OP 4/15 91
Cost Basis 6G 6f (ft) OP 4/14 89
Texas Red Hot 4C 6f (ft) OP 4/16 89
St Andrews 4C 6f (ft) OP 4/15 88
Uptown Hustler 4G 6f (ft) OP 4/15 85
Legendary Gift 5M 6f (ft) OP 4/15 81
Lookin for Loki 5G 6f (ft) OP 4/14 81
News Box 8G 6f (ft) OP 4/14 81
Singing Emma 3F 6f (ft) OP 4/14 78
Music Mistress 3F 6f (ft) OP 4/15 75
Eurobeliever 6G 6f (ft) OP 4/16 74
Star of Tomorrow 3F 6f (ft) OP 4/14 68
Table Money 3C 5 1/2f (ft) OP 4/16 67
Lori’s Eyes 6M 6f (ft) OP 4/14 65
Top Winning Speed Ratings (4/10-4/16) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf))
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Ryvit 3C 6f (ft) OP 4/14 93
Recker Point 3C 1m (ft) OP 4/16 91
Kingdom 3C 1m (ft) OP 4/15 83

