Arkansas Speed by Circuit April 10-16

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Clairiere
|5M
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 4/15
|98
|Shortlist
|9G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 4/16
|89
|Pats Property
|5H
|1m (ft)
|OP 4/16
|87
|R Doc
|4G
|1m (ft)
|OP 4/15
|86
|Haskelled
|4G
|1m (ft)
|OP 4/16
|84
|Allo Enry
|4C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 4/16
|80
|Moonlight Rain
|8M
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 4/16
|79
|Promising Shoes
|9G
|1m (ft)
|OP 4/15
|79
|Space Odessey
|5G
|1 1/8m (ft)
|OP 4/14
|79
|C. C. Harbor
|4F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 4/14
|65
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Skelly
|4G
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/15
|103
|Joe Frazier
|5G
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/15
|98
|Sir Wellington
|5H
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/15
|96
|Fabulous Fanny
|4F
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/15
|91
|Cost Basis
|6G
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/14
|89
|Texas Red Hot
|4C
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/16
|89
|St Andrews
|4C
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/15
|88
|Uptown Hustler
|4G
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/15
|85
|Legendary Gift
|5M
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/15
|81
|Lookin for Loki
|5G
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/14
|81
|News Box
|8G
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/14
|81
|Singing Emma
|3F
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/14
|78
|Music Mistress
|3F
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/15
|75
|Eurobeliever
|6G
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/16
|74
|Star of Tomorrow
|3F
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/14
|68
|Table Money
|3C
|5 1/2f (ft)
|OP 4/16
|67
|Lori’s Eyes
|6M
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/14
|65
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Ryvit
|3C
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/14
|93
|Recker Point
|3C
|1m (ft)
|OP 4/16
|91
|Kingdom
|3C
|1m (ft)
|OP 4/15
|83
