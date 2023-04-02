Forte furthers grip on Kentucky Derby favoritism, closes at 5-2 in Pool 6

Before Forte shrugged off a problematic trip to prevail in the Florida Derby (G1), bettors had already declared their faith in the champion by backing him into 5-2 favoritism in Pool 6 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager (KDFW). The final pool ahead of the May 6 Run for the Roses was conducted from Thursday through Saturday at 6 p.m. (ET), closing prior to the major domestic preps.
If Forte was a case of job done, albeit with greater suspense, in the Florida Derby, Angel of Empire’s conquest of the Arkansas Derby (G1) made his 29-1 price in Pool 6 look generous. Yet the Brad Cox pupil had traded a lot higher in past KDFW offerings – 125-1 in Pool 3, 112-1 in Pool 4, and following his breakout win in the Risen Star (G2), 38-1 in Pool 5. He opened Pool 6 at odds of 30-1.
Forte, the only Pool 6 interest under double-digits, adhered to his 5-2 morning line. The Todd Pletcher pupil, who has ranked as the favored individual from Pool 2 on, took on overall favoritism as a 3-1 chance in Pool 5.
Stablemates Kingsbarns and Tapit Trice came next in Pool 6 popularity, each at 11-1, but with different trajectories.
Kingsbarns was a market mover in the wake of his Louisiana Derby (G2) romp on March 25. First offered in Pool 3 when 32-1, a 35-1 shot in Pool 4 and 43-1 in Pool 5, he was listed at 20-1 on the morning line in this final pool, and shortened further.
Tapit Trice, 45-1 in Pool 3, tumbled to 15-1 in Pool 4 after a sensational Gulfstream allowance. During Pool 5 held over the weekend of his Tampa Bay Derby (G2) victory, Tapit Trice was bet down to 8-1. That was his starting price here, and he inched up ahead of his final prep in this Saturday’s Blue Grass (G1).
Japanese-based UAE Derby (G2) winner Derma Sotogake, pegged at 40-1 on the morning line, steamed into 13-1. San Felipe (G2) hero Practical Move, who drifted from 8-1 to 14-1 by the close of trade, will make this Saturday’s Santa Anita Derby (G1) his stepping stone to Churchill Downs. The mutuel field of “All other three-year-olds,” a 15-1 chance on the Pool 6 morning line, closed at 17-1.
Most notably among other efforts after closure on Saturday evening, Mage (46-1) and Cyclone Mischief (88-1) were respectively second and third to Forte in the Florida Derby, and Reincarnate (24-1) was third behind Angel of Empire at Oaklawn Park.
Churchill reported that Pool 6 handled a total of $369,443 ($271,230 in the Win pool and $98,213 in Exactas). For further details, including will-pays and exacta probables for all pools, see the KDFW page on kentuckyderby.com.
|NAME
|FINAL ODDS
|ML ODDS
|1. Angel of Empire
|29-1
|30-1
|2. Arctic Arrogance
|165-1
|80-1
|3. Blazing Sevens
|46-1
|50-1
|4. Bourbon Bash
|100-1
|99-1
|5. Classic Car Wash
|169-1
|80-1
|6. Confidence Game
|29-1
|25-1
|7. Continuar
|54-1
|99-1
|8. Cyclone Mischief
|88-1
|80-1
|9. Derma Sotogake
|13-1
|40-1
|10. Disarm
|33-1
|40-1
|11. Dreamlike
|143-1
|80-1
|12. Dubyuhnell
|111-1
|80-1
|13. Fort Bragg
|58-1
|80-1
|14. Forte
|5-2
|5-2
|15. Geaux Rocket Ride
|33-1
|20-1
|16. Hayes Strike
|404-1
|80-1
|17. Hit Show
|30-1
|20-1
|18. I Don’t Get It
|238-1
|99-1
|19. Instant Coffee
|49-1
|20-1
|20. Jace’s Road
|118-1
|80-1
|21. Kingsbarns
|11-1
|20-1
|22. Mage
|46-1
|80-1
|23. Mandarin Hero
|99-1
|80-1
|24. Mendelssohns March
|212-1
|99-1
|25. National Treasure
|44-1
|50-1
|26. Practical Move
|14-1
|8-1
|27. Raise Cain
|81-1
|40-1
|28. Red Route One
|24-1
|25-1
|29. Reincarnate
|24-1
|20-1
|30. Rocket Can
|32-1
|30-1
|31. Shadow Dragon
|299-1
|99-1
|32. Skinner
|49-1
|30-1
|33. Slip Mahoney
|130-1
|80-1
|34. Sun Thunder
|113-1
|80-1
|35. Tapit Trice
|11-1
|8-1
|36. Two Eagles River
|38-1
|99-1
|37. Two Phil’s
|21-1
|40-1
|38. Verifying
|50-1
|30-1
|39. Wild On Ice
|190-1
|80-1
|40. All Other 3-Year-Olds
|17-1
|15-1
Leave a Reply