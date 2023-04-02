Forte furthers grip on Kentucky Derby favoritism, closes at 5-2 in Pool 6

Before Forte shrugged off a problematic trip to prevail in the Florida Derby (G1), bettors had already declared their faith in the champion by backing him into 5-2 favoritism in Pool 6 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager (KDFW). The final pool ahead of the May 6 Run for the Roses was conducted from Thursday through Saturday at 6 p.m. (ET), closing prior to the major domestic preps.

If Forte was a case of job done, albeit with greater suspense, in the Florida Derby, Angel of Empire’s conquest of the Arkansas Derby (G1) made his 29-1 price in Pool 6 look generous. Yet the Brad Cox pupil had traded a lot higher in past KDFW offerings – 125-1 in Pool 3, 112-1 in Pool 4, and following his breakout win in the Risen Star (G2), 38-1 in Pool 5. He opened Pool 6 at odds of 30-1.

Forte, the only Pool 6 interest under double-digits, adhered to his 5-2 morning line. The Todd Pletcher pupil, who has ranked as the favored individual from Pool 2 on, took on overall favoritism as a 3-1 chance in Pool 5.

Stablemates Kingsbarns and Tapit Trice came next in Pool 6 popularity, each at 11-1, but with different trajectories.

Kingsbarns was a market mover in the wake of his Louisiana Derby (G2) romp on March 25. First offered in Pool 3 when 32-1, a 35-1 shot in Pool 4 and 43-1 in Pool 5, he was listed at 20-1 on the morning line in this final pool, and shortened further.

Tapit Trice, 45-1 in Pool 3, tumbled to 15-1 in Pool 4 after a sensational Gulfstream allowance. During Pool 5 held over the weekend of his Tampa Bay Derby (G2) victory, Tapit Trice was bet down to 8-1. That was his starting price here, and he inched up ahead of his final prep in this Saturday’s Blue Grass (G1).

Japanese-based UAE Derby (G2) winner Derma Sotogake, pegged at 40-1 on the morning line, steamed into 13-1. San Felipe (G2) hero Practical Move, who drifted from 8-1 to 14-1 by the close of trade, will make this Saturday’s Santa Anita Derby (G1) his stepping stone to Churchill Downs. The mutuel field of “All other three-year-olds,” a 15-1 chance on the Pool 6 morning line, closed at 17-1.

Most notably among other efforts after closure on Saturday evening, Mage (46-1) and Cyclone Mischief (88-1) were respectively second and third to Forte in the Florida Derby, and Reincarnate (24-1) was third behind Angel of Empire at Oaklawn Park.

Churchill reported that Pool 6 handled a total of $369,443 ($271,230 in the Win pool and $98,213 in Exactas). For further details, including will-pays and exacta probables for all pools, see the KDFW page on kentuckyderby.com.