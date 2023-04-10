Golden Gate Fields At a Glance April 10

|GOLDEN GATE FIELDS AT A GLANCE
|Avg. Winning Odds: 4.63 – 1
|Favorite Win%: 34%, Favorite Itm%: 75%
|EXOTICS
|PAYOFF
|Exacta
|54.61
|Daily Double
|82.97
|Trifecta
|273.62
|Pick 3
|404.37
|Superfecta
|1,460.07
|Pick 4
|5,790.99
|Pick 5
|15,544.13
|Pick 6 Jackpot
|38,386.56
|Super High Five
|4,814.48
|Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
|HOT TRAINERS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
Winning
Favorites
|
’22-‘
23
Win%
|Sherman Steve M.
|10
|4
|1
|1
|6.93
|0
|17%
|McCanna Tim
|11
|4
|3
|1
|4.12
|0
|18%
|Jauregui O. J.
|6
|3
|2
|0
|5.60
|2
|16%
|Badilla Manuel
|9
|3
|2
|1
|5.04
|0
|16%
|Lenzini Michael
|5
|2
|0
|0
|16.32
|0
|16%
|Markle Dan L.
|6
|2
|0
|2
|7.25
|0
|12%
|HOT JOCKEYS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Winning
Favorites
|
’22-‘
23
Win%
|Orozco Irving
|16
|5
|2
|0
|6.50
|1
|11%
|Radke Kevin
|8
|2
|1
|2
|4.78
|1
|18%
|COLD TRAINERS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Beaten
Favorites
|
’22-‘
23
Win%
|Ramos Jesus
|10
|0
|1
|1
|16.60
|0
|9%
