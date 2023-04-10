Golden Gate Fields At a Glance April 10

TRACK BIAS MEET(08/26 – 04/09)

Posts 5.5fDirt 205 28% E/P Rail 6.0fDirt 176 30% E Outside 1 MileDirt 271 28% E Inside 1 1/16mDirt 38 21% S Outside Turf Sprint 12 25% P Middle Turf Routes 49 29% E/P Outside

TRACK BIAS WEEK(04/03 – 04/09)

Posts 5.5fDirt 6 33% E/P Rail/Ins 6.0fDirt 5 80% E Middle 1 MileDirt 11 55% E Middle 1 1/16mDirt 3 0% S Mid/Out Turf Sprint 0 0% – na Turf Routes 0 0% – na