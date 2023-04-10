April 10, 2023

Golden Gate Fields At a Glance April 10

April 10, 2023

GOLDEN GATE FIELDS AT A GLANCE
 
Avg. Winning Odds: 4.63 – 1
Favorite Win%: 34%, Favorite Itm%: 75%
 
EXOTICS PAYOFF
Exacta54.61
Daily Double82.97
Trifecta273.62
Pick 3404.37
Superfecta1,460.07
Pick 45,790.99
Pick 515,544.13
Pick 6 Jackpot38,386.56
Super High Five4,814.48
TRACK BIAS MEET(08/26 – 04/09)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
5.5fDirt 205 28% E/P Rail
6.0fDirt 176 30% E Outside
1 MileDirt 271 28% E Inside
1 1/16mDirt 38 21% S Outside
Turf Sprint 12 25% P Middle
Turf Routes 49 29% E/P Outside
TRACK BIAS WEEK(04/03 – 04/09)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
5.5fDirt 6 33% E/P Rail/Ins
6.0fDirt 5 80% E Middle
1 MileDirt 11 55% E Middle
1 1/16mDirt 3 0% S Mid/Out
Turf Sprint 0 0% na
Turf Routes 0 0% na
Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
 
HOT TRAINERS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’22-‘ 23
Win%
Sherman Steve M. 10 4 1 1 6.93 0 17%
McCanna Tim 11 4 3 1 4.12 0 18%
Jauregui O. J. 6 3 2 0 5.60 2 16%
Badilla Manuel 9 3 2 1 5.04 0 16%
Lenzini Michael 5 2 0 0 16.32 0 16%
Markle Dan L. 6 2 0 2 7.25 0 12%
 
HOT JOCKEYS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’22-‘ 23
Win%
Orozco Irving 16 5 2 0 6.50 1 11%
Radke Kevin 8 2 1 2 4.78 1 18%
 
COLD TRAINERS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Beaten
Favorites		 ’22-‘ 23
Win%
Ramos Jesus 10 0 1 1 16.60 0 9%

