Hawthorne At a Glance April 10

|HAWTHORNE AT A GLANCE
|Avg. Winning Odds: 4.80 – 1
|Favorite Win%: 44%, Favorite Itm%: 80%
|EXOTICS
|PAYOFF
|Exacta
|60.01
|Daily Double
|78.96
|Trifecta
|306.75
|Pick 3
|581.95
|Superfecta
|1,847.51
|Pick 4
|3,658.46
|Pick 5
|7,976.00
|Pick 6 Jackpot
|3,439.67
|Super High Five Jackpot
|2,890.06
|
|
|Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
|HOT TRAINERS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Winning
Favorites
|
’22-‘
23
Win%
|Jansen Kenny
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4.77
|0
|20%
|Lopez Elias
|3
|2
|0
|0
|7.07
|2
|23%
|Kirby Frank J.
|6
|2
|0
|2
|8.27
|0
|14%
|Rivelli Larry
|6
|2
|4
|0
|1.83
|2
|26%
|Vanden Berg Brittany A.
|6
|2
|0
|0
|3.72
|1
|23%
|HOT JOCKEYS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Winning
Favorites
|
’22-‘
23
Win%
|Mojica Orlando
|10
|3
|1
|2
|4.13
|2
|14%
|Centeno Alexis
|12
|3
|1
|2
|9.00
|3
|15%
|Hernandez Olaf
|8
|2
|0
|3
|6.63
|1
|10%
|Roman Constantino
|8
|2
|1
|1
|19.21
|0
|13%
