April 11, 2023

Hawthorne At a Glance April 10

April 10, 2023

HAWTHORNE AT A GLANCE
 
Avg. Winning Odds: 4.80 – 1
Favorite Win%: 44%, Favorite Itm%: 80%
 
EXOTICS PAYOFF
Exacta60.01
Daily Double78.96
Trifecta306.75
Pick 3581.95
Superfecta1,847.51
Pick 43,658.46
Pick 57,976.00
Pick 6 Jackpot3,439.67
Super High Five Jackpot2,890.06
TRACK BIAS MEET(03/05 – 04/09)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
5.5fDirt 31 65% E Rail
6.0fDirt 16 63% E Outside
1m 70yDirt 23 39% E Mid/Out
TRACK BIAS WEEK(04/03 – 04/09)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
5.5fDirt 3 67% E Middle
6.0fDirt 8 75% E Mid/Out
1m 70yDirt 6 33% E/P Middle
Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
 
HOT TRAINERS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’22-‘ 23
Win%
Jansen Kenny 3 2 0 1 4.77 0 20%
Lopez Elias 3 2 0 0 7.07 2 23%
Kirby Frank J. 6 2 0 2 8.27 0 14%
Rivelli Larry 6 2 4 0 1.83 2 26%
Vanden Berg Brittany A. 6 2 0 0 3.72 1 23%
 
HOT JOCKEYS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’22-‘ 23
Win%
Mojica Orlando 10 3 1 2 4.13 2 14%
Centeno Alexis 12 3 1 2 9.00 3 15%
Hernandez Olaf 8 2 0 3 6.63 1 10%
Roman Constantino 8 2 1 1 19.21 0 13%

