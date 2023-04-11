April 11, 2023

New York Speed by Circuit April 3-9

April 11, 2023

Top Winning Speed Ratings (4/3-4/9) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Anejo 5R 1 1/8m (ft) AQU 4/6 93
Olympic Dreams 4G 1 1/8m (ft) AQU 4/6 90
Let It Ride 3C 1m (ft) AQU 4/8 89
Winter Pool 6G 1 1/8m (ft) AQU 4/6 86
Cheeky Tico 4G 1m (ft) AQU 4/7 84
Patrick the Great 5H 1m (ft) AQU 4/8 79
April Antics 5M 1m (ft) AQU 4/7 77
K D Kakes 3F 1m (ft) AQU 4/6 60
Top Winning Speed Ratings (4/3-4/9) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Listentoyourheart 6G 7f (ft) AQU 4/7 105
Doppelganger 4C 7f (ft) AQU 4/8 98
Mommasgottarun 4F 7f (ft) AQU 4/7 97
Glory Road 6G 6f (ft) AQU 4/6 88
Baba 5M 7f (ft) AQU 4/6 87
Sweetie 5M 6f (ft) AQU 4/6 80
Darn That Song 4F 6f (ft) AQU 4/6 74
Top Winning Speed Ratings (4/3-4/9) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Veronica Greene 4F 1m (fm) AQU 4/8 89
Easter (FR) 5G 1m (fm) AQU 4/7 87
Weekend Rags 3F 6f (fm) AQU 4/8 85
New Ginya 4F 1 1/16m (fm) AQU 4/8 84
Stolen Future 3F 6f (fm) AQU 4/8 83
Twenty Six Black 3C 6f (fm) AQU 4/7 82
Gem Mint Ten 3C 6f (fm) AQU 4/7 81
Tryinmyheartout 3F 1m (fm) AQU 4/8 78
Top Winning Speed Ratings (4/3-4/9) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf))
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Lord Miles 3C 1 1/8m (ft) AQU 4/8 99
Promiseher America 3F 1 1/8m (ft) AQU 4/8 99
Balpool 3F 1m (ft) AQU 4/7 93
Joey Freshwater 3C 7f (ft) AQU 4/8 87

