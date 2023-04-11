New York Speed by Circuit April 3-9

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Anejo
|5R
|1 1/8m (ft)
|AQU 4/6
|93
|Olympic Dreams
|4G
|1 1/8m (ft)
|AQU 4/6
|90
|Let It Ride
|3C
|1m (ft)
|AQU 4/8
|89
|Winter Pool
|6G
|1 1/8m (ft)
|AQU 4/6
|86
|Cheeky Tico
|4G
|1m (ft)
|AQU 4/7
|84
|Patrick the Great
|5H
|1m (ft)
|AQU 4/8
|79
|April Antics
|5M
|1m (ft)
|AQU 4/7
|77
|K D Kakes
|3F
|1m (ft)
|AQU 4/6
|60
|Listentoyourheart
|6G
|7f (ft)
|AQU 4/7
|105
|Doppelganger
|4C
|7f (ft)
|AQU 4/8
|98
|Mommasgottarun
|4F
|7f (ft)
|AQU 4/7
|97
|Glory Road
|6G
|6f (ft)
|AQU 4/6
|88
|Baba
|5M
|7f (ft)
|AQU 4/6
|87
|Sweetie
|5M
|6f (ft)
|AQU 4/6
|80
|Darn That Song
|4F
|6f (ft)
|AQU 4/6
|74
|Veronica Greene
|4F
|1m (fm)
|AQU 4/8
|89
|Easter (FR)
|5G
|1m (fm)
|AQU 4/7
|87
|Weekend Rags
|3F
|6f (fm)
|AQU 4/8
|85
|New Ginya
|4F
|1 1/16m (fm)
|AQU 4/8
|84
|Stolen Future
|3F
|6f (fm)
|AQU 4/8
|83
|Twenty Six Black
|3C
|6f (fm)
|AQU 4/7
|82
|Gem Mint Ten
|3C
|6f (fm)
|AQU 4/7
|81
|Tryinmyheartout
|3F
|1m (fm)
|AQU 4/8
|78
|Lord Miles
|3C
|1 1/8m (ft)
|AQU 4/8
|99
|Promiseher America
|3F
|1 1/8m (ft)
|AQU 4/8
|99
|Balpool
|3F
|1m (ft)
|AQU 4/7
|93
|Joey Freshwater
|3C
|7f (ft)
|AQU 4/8
|87
