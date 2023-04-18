April 18, 2023

Northern California Speed by Circuit April 10-16

Top Winning Speed Ratings (4/10-4/16) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Rev Ree 6M 1m (ft) GG 4/15 80
Mesa Empire 4G 1m (ft) GG 4/16 76
Vanisky 4G 1m (ft) GG 4/15 76
Liam’s Secret 5M 1m (ft) GG 4/14 73
Shanagolden 4G 1m (ft) GG 4/14 68
Top Winning Speed Ratings (4/10-4/16) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Handr’sdream 5G 6f (ft) GG 4/15 85
Bandera Azteca 4G 6f (ft) GG 4/15 84
Implicitly 8G 5 1/2f (ft) GG 4/16 81
Dress Rehearsal 4F 5 1/2f (ft) GG 4/16 80
Gardees World 5M 5 1/2f (ft) GG 4/15 78
Dad Bod 4G 5 1/2f (ft) GG 4/14 76
Mystic Tbilisi 4G 5 1/2f (ft) GG 4/14 75
Spanish Channel 7M 6f (ft) GG 4/16 70
Medal Ice 4G 6f (ft) GG 4/14 69
The Sandy Surprise 4G 5f (ft) GG 4/16 68
Top Winning Speed Ratings (4/10-4/16) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
One Fast Bro 6G 1 1/16m (fm) GG 4/15 83
Cardiff Crack 4G 1 1/16m (fm) GG 4/16 78
National Generaux (IRE) 4G 1 1/16m (fm) GG 4/16 78
Drinkup Buttercup 3F 5f (fm) GG 4/16 73
Rackataptap 5H 1m (fm) GG 4/14 72
Top Winning Speed Ratings (4/10-4/16) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf))
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
St. Paddy’s Charm 3G 5 1/2f (ft) GG 4/15 79
Incredible Shot 3G 6f (ft) GG 4/16 72
Altitude 3G 1m (ft) GG 4/16 71
Colonel Vargo 3G 6f (ft) GG 4/14 71
Big Gift 3F 1m (ft) GG 4/15 70
Gross Profit 3G 1m (ft) GG 4/15 70
Endless Dream 3F 5 1/2f (ft) GG 4/14 68

