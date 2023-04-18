Northern California Speed by Circuit April 10-16

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Rev Ree
|6M
|1m (ft)
|GG 4/15
|80
|Mesa Empire
|4G
|1m (ft)
|GG 4/16
|76
|Vanisky
|4G
|1m (ft)
|GG 4/15
|76
|Liam’s Secret
|5M
|1m (ft)
|GG 4/14
|73
|Shanagolden
|4G
|1m (ft)
|GG 4/14
|68
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Handr’sdream
|5G
|6f (ft)
|GG 4/15
|85
|Bandera Azteca
|4G
|6f (ft)
|GG 4/15
|84
|Implicitly
|8G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|GG 4/16
|81
|Dress Rehearsal
|4F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|GG 4/16
|80
|Gardees World
|5M
|5 1/2f (ft)
|GG 4/15
|78
|Dad Bod
|4G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|GG 4/14
|76
|Mystic Tbilisi
|4G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|GG 4/14
|75
|Spanish Channel
|7M
|6f (ft)
|GG 4/16
|70
|Medal Ice
|4G
|6f (ft)
|GG 4/14
|69
|The Sandy Surprise
|4G
|5f (ft)
|GG 4/16
|68
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|One Fast Bro
|6G
|1 1/16m (fm)
|GG 4/15
|83
|Cardiff Crack
|4G
|1 1/16m (fm)
|GG 4/16
|78
|National Generaux (IRE)
|4G
|1 1/16m (fm)
|GG 4/16
|78
|Drinkup Buttercup
|3F
|5f (fm)
|GG 4/16
|73
|Rackataptap
|5H
|1m (fm)
|GG 4/14
|72
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|St. Paddy’s Charm
|3G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|GG 4/15
|79
|Incredible Shot
|3G
|6f (ft)
|GG 4/16
|72
|Altitude
|3G
|1m (ft)
|GG 4/16
|71
|Colonel Vargo
|3G
|6f (ft)
|GG 4/14
|71
|Big Gift
|3F
|1m (ft)
|GG 4/15
|70
|Gross Profit
|3G
|1m (ft)
|GG 4/15
|70
|Endless Dream
|3F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|GG 4/14
|68
