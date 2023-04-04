April 4, 2023

Northern California Speed by Circuit March 27-April 2

April 4, 2023 Brisnet Staff Speed by Circuit Reports 0

Top Winning Speed Ratings (3/27-4/2) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Twilight Empire 6M 1 1/16m (ft) GG 4/1 89
Continental Divide 8G 1m (ft) GG 4/2 84
Enjoy It Strait 4G 1m (ft) GG 4/1 83
Ecologist 6G 1m (ft) GG 4/2 81
Speed Grazy 4G 1m (ft) GG 4/1 81
Can’thelpfallin (IRE) 5M 1m (ft) GG 3/31 78
Light Up 4F 1m (ft) GG 3/31 72
Take the Two Ten 4G 1m (ft) GG 3/31 70
Top Winning Speed Ratings (3/27-4/2) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Robie 5G 6f (ft) GG 4/1 92
Top Harbor 5H 6f (ft) GG 4/1 90
Zazen 4F 6f (ft) GG 3/31 89
Candy’s Clone 5M 5 1/2f (ft) GG 3/31 87
My Summer Dream 5G 6f (ft) GG 4/2 87
Always Seeking 4F 5 1/2f (ft) GG 4/2 86
Holiday Hustle 4G 5 1/2f (ft) GG 4/2 85
Hennys Crazy Train 5M 6f (ft) GG 4/2 84
Talbot Bay 4C 5 1/2f (ft) GG 4/2 84
She’s So Shiny 4F 6f (ft) GG 4/1 79
Miss Ives 4F 6f (ft) GG 3/31 77
River’s Behest 4G 6f (ft) GG 4/1 70
Top Winning Speed Ratings (3/27-4/2) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf))
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Rivka (IRE) 3F 1 1/16m (ft) GG 3/31 84
Prince Abu Dhabi 3G 1m (ft) GG 3/31 83
Em N Holl’s Fiesta 3F 6f (ft) GG 4/1 81
Cousin Richie 3G 1m (ft) GG 4/2 80
Lord of Light 3C 1m (ft) GG 4/2 69
Snake Island 3G 1m (ft) GG 4/1 68

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2023 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs