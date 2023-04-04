Northern California Speed by Circuit March 27-April 2

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Twilight Empire
|6M
|1 1/16m (ft)
|GG 4/1
|89
|Continental Divide
|8G
|1m (ft)
|GG 4/2
|84
|Enjoy It Strait
|4G
|1m (ft)
|GG 4/1
|83
|Ecologist
|6G
|1m (ft)
|GG 4/2
|81
|Speed Grazy
|4G
|1m (ft)
|GG 4/1
|81
|Can’thelpfallin (IRE)
|5M
|1m (ft)
|GG 3/31
|78
|Light Up
|4F
|1m (ft)
|GG 3/31
|72
|Take the Two Ten
|4G
|1m (ft)
|GG 3/31
|70
|Robie
|5G
|6f (ft)
|GG 4/1
|92
|Top Harbor
|5H
|6f (ft)
|GG 4/1
|90
|Zazen
|4F
|6f (ft)
|GG 3/31
|89
|Candy’s Clone
|5M
|5 1/2f (ft)
|GG 3/31
|87
|My Summer Dream
|5G
|6f (ft)
|GG 4/2
|87
|Always Seeking
|4F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|GG 4/2
|86
|Holiday Hustle
|4G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|GG 4/2
|85
|Hennys Crazy Train
|5M
|6f (ft)
|GG 4/2
|84
|Talbot Bay
|4C
|5 1/2f (ft)
|GG 4/2
|84
|She’s So Shiny
|4F
|6f (ft)
|GG 4/1
|79
|Miss Ives
|4F
|6f (ft)
|GG 3/31
|77
|River’s Behest
|4G
|6f (ft)
|GG 4/1
|70
|Rivka (IRE)
|3F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|GG 3/31
|84
|Prince Abu Dhabi
|3G
|1m (ft)
|GG 3/31
|83
|Em N Holl’s Fiesta
|3F
|6f (ft)
|GG 4/1
|81
|Cousin Richie
|3G
|1m (ft)
|GG 4/2
|80
|Lord of Light
|3C
|1m (ft)
|GG 4/2
|69
|Snake Island
|3G
|1m (ft)
|GG 4/1
|68
