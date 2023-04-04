April 4, 2023

Speed Stakes Ratings March 27-April 2

April 4, 2023 Brisnet Staff Data Reports 0

Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (3/27-4/2) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Falconet 4F 1 1/8m (ft) AQU 4/2 Top Flight S. 104
Law Professor 5G 1 1/8m (my) AQU 4/1 Excelsior S. 98
Calibrate 5G 1 1/2m (ft) OP 4/2 Temperence Hill S. 97
Clapton 4C 1 1/16m (ft) GP 4/1 Ghostzapper S. 96
Hopper 4C 1m (ft) OP 4/1 Oaklawn Mile S. 94
Mine That Star 6H 1 1/8m (ft) SUN 4/2 Sunland Park H. 91
Speeding Style 6G 1 1/16m (ft) RIL 4/2 Budweiser Pima County Classic S. 85
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (3/27-4/2) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Wicked Halo 4F 6f (my) OP 3/31 Matron S. 100
Weyburn 5H 7f (ft) GP 4/1 Sir Shackleton S. 99
Fly to the Bank 6G 6f (ft) WRD 3/28 TRAO Classic Sprint S. 88
Ragan’s Jet 6M 6f (ft) WRD 3/27 Miranda Diane S. 86
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (3/27-4/2) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Steady On 4C 1m (fm) GP 4/1 Appleton S. 99
Amazing Grace (GER) 5M 1 1/2m (fm) GP 4/1 Orchid S. 98
Therapist 8G 1 1/2m (fm) GP 4/1 Pan American S. Presented by Rood & Riddle 97
Exaulted 6H 1m (fm) SA 4/2 American S. 95
Closing Remarks 5M 1m (fm) SA 4/1 Royal Heroine S. 93
Marketsegmentation 4F 1 1/16m (fm) GP 4/1 Sand Springs S. 91
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (3/27-4/2) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Angel of Empire 3C 1 1/8m (ft) OP 4/1 Arkansas Derby 101
Forte 3C 1 1/8m (ft) GP 4/1 Curlin Florida Derby Presented by Hill ‘n’ Dale Fa 100
Johannes 3C 1m (fm) SA 4/2 Pasadena S. 95
Wet Paint 3F 1 1/16m (ft) OP 4/1 Fantasy S. 94
Affirmative Lady 3F 1 1/16m (ft) GP 4/1 Gulfstream Park Oaks Presented by FanDuel TV 89
Sunday Shoes 3F 6f (ft) TP 4/1 Serena’s Song S. 88
Breath Away (GB) 3F 7 1/2f (fm) GP 4/1 Sanibel Island S. 83
Eyeing Clover 3C 1m (ft) OP 4/1 Hot Springs S. 82
Behind Enemy Lines (GB) 3C 7 1/2f (fm) GP 4/1 Cutler Bay S. 81
I See Clearly Now 3G 6f (ft) FON 4/1 Baxter S. 75

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2023 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs