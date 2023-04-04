Speed Stakes Ratings March 27-April 2

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Falconet
|4F
|1 1/8m (ft)
|AQU 4/2
|Top Flight S.
|104
|Law Professor
|5G
|1 1/8m (my)
|AQU 4/1
|Excelsior S.
|98
|Calibrate
|5G
|1 1/2m (ft)
|OP 4/2
|Temperence Hill S.
|97
|Clapton
|4C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|GP 4/1
|Ghostzapper S.
|96
|Hopper
|4C
|1m (ft)
|OP 4/1
|Oaklawn Mile S.
|94
|Mine That Star
|6H
|1 1/8m (ft)
|SUN 4/2
|Sunland Park H.
|91
|Speeding Style
|6G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|RIL 4/2
|Budweiser Pima County Classic S.
|85
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Wicked Halo
|4F
|6f (my)
|OP 3/31
|Matron S.
|100
|Weyburn
|5H
|7f (ft)
|GP 4/1
|Sir Shackleton S.
|99
|Fly to the Bank
|6G
|6f (ft)
|WRD 3/28
|TRAO Classic Sprint S.
|88
|Ragan’s Jet
|6M
|6f (ft)
|WRD 3/27
|Miranda Diane S.
|86
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Steady On
|4C
|1m (fm)
|GP 4/1
|Appleton S.
|99
|Amazing Grace (GER)
|5M
|1 1/2m (fm)
|GP 4/1
|Orchid S.
|98
|Therapist
|8G
|1 1/2m (fm)
|GP 4/1
|Pan American S. Presented by Rood & Riddle
|97
|Exaulted
|6H
|1m (fm)
|SA 4/2
|American S.
|95
|Closing Remarks
|5M
|1m (fm)
|SA 4/1
|Royal Heroine S.
|93
|Marketsegmentation
|4F
|1 1/16m (fm)
|GP 4/1
|Sand Springs S.
|91
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Angel of Empire
|3C
|1 1/8m (ft)
|OP 4/1
|Arkansas Derby
|101
|Forte
|3C
|1 1/8m (ft)
|GP 4/1
|Curlin Florida Derby Presented by Hill ‘n’ Dale Fa
|100
|Johannes
|3C
|1m (fm)
|SA 4/2
|Pasadena S.
|95
|Wet Paint
|3F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 4/1
|Fantasy S.
|94
|Affirmative Lady
|3F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|GP 4/1
|Gulfstream Park Oaks Presented by FanDuel TV
|89
|Sunday Shoes
|3F
|6f (ft)
|TP 4/1
|Serena’s Song S.
|88
|Breath Away (GB)
|3F
|7 1/2f (fm)
|GP 4/1
|Sanibel Island S.
|83
|Eyeing Clover
|3C
|1m (ft)
|OP 4/1
|Hot Springs S.
|82
|Behind Enemy Lines (GB)
|3C
|7 1/2f (fm)
|GP 4/1
|Cutler Bay S.
|81
|I See Clearly Now
|3G
|6f (ft)
|FON 4/1
|Baxter S.
|75
Leave a Reply