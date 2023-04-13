April 13, 2023

Spot Plays April 14

April 13, 2023

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Silipo, 9-2
(5th) Clear Conscience, 4-1
Charles Town (3rd) Baby Bulldog, 6-1
(6th) Lord of Cork, 9-2
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Rose Rose Rose, 7-2
(4th) Two Twelve, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Wheatsheaf, 7-2
(3rd) KItty Quick, 9-2
Keeneland (2nd) Collect from Ike, 7-2
(5th) Wonderful Lady, 5-1
Laurel Park (2nd) Cora’s Choice, 5-1
(6th) Ragtime Riches, 9-2
Oaklawn Park (1st) Star of Tomorrow, 7-2
(6th) News Box, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) Dr. Ann, 3-1
(4th) Odds On, 6-1

