Spot Plays April 14

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Silipo, 9-2
|(5th) Clear Conscience, 4-1
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Baby Bulldog, 6-1
|(6th) Lord of Cork, 9-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) Rose Rose Rose, 7-2
|(4th) Two Twelve, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Wheatsheaf, 7-2
|(3rd) KItty Quick, 9-2
|Keeneland
|(2nd) Collect from Ike, 7-2
|(5th) Wonderful Lady, 5-1
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Cora’s Choice, 5-1
|(6th) Ragtime Riches, 9-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(1st) Star of Tomorrow, 7-2
|(6th) News Box, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(3rd) Dr. Ann, 3-1
|(4th) Odds On, 6-1
Leave a Reply