Spot Plays April 15

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(4th) Patrick the Great, 3-1
|(5th) Carlin Clan, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Wicked Saucy, 3-1
|(4th) Twin Cause, 3-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) Berolijean, 3-1
|(6th) Vintage, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Naa Dudette, 4-1
|(4th) El Socio, 4-1
|Keeneland
|(4th) C’Mon Man, 3-1
|(5th) Emperor’s Appeal, 9-2
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Spicy Margarita, 5-1
|(3rd) Lovely Liza, 4-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(4th) Johnny’s Moment, 8-1
|(6th) Chargaree, 9-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(1st) Sono Grato, 4-1
|(4th) Huntsville, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(2nd) Truly a Dream, 9-2
|(4th) Well Connected, 3-1
Leave a Reply