April 14, 2023

Spot Plays April 15

April 14, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (4th) Patrick the Great, 3-1
    (5th) Carlin Clan, 3-1
Charles Town   (3rd) Wicked Saucy, 3-1
    (4th) Twin Cause, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields   (1st) Berolijean, 3-1
    (6th) Vintage, 3-1
Gulfstream Park   (1st) Naa Dudette, 4-1
    (4th) El Socio, 4-1
Keeneland   (4th) C’Mon Man, 3-1
    (5th) Emperor’s Appeal, 9-2
Laurel Park   (2nd) Spicy Margarita, 5-1
    (3rd) Lovely Liza, 4-1
Mahoning Valley   (4th) Johnny’s Moment, 8-1
    (6th) Chargaree, 9-2
Oaklawn Park   (1st) Sono Grato, 4-1
    (4th) Huntsville, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs   (2nd) Truly a Dream, 9-2
    (4th) Well Connected, 3-1

