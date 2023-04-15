April 15, 2023

Spot Plays April 16

April 15, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Hot Fudge, 3-1
(7th) Norgay, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Fine Soft Morning, 9-2
(6th) Azure Star, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Racket, 3-1
(3rd) No Angel, 6-1
Hawthorne (1st) Cosmic Treasure, 3-1
(2nd) Stan the Cameraman, 3-1
Keeneland (3rd) Hooey, 4-1
(4th) Breeze Rider, 7-2
Laurel Park (2nd) Lil Spinner, 6-1
(6th) Thegirlfromireland, 9-2
Oaklawn Park (1st) Doubly Blessed, 7-2
(5th) Improbable Journey, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs (4th) Chucky, 3-1
(5th) Silver Glen, 3-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2023 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs