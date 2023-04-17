April 17, 2023

Spot Plays April 18

April 17, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (4th) Zoom Erin, 9-2
    (9th) Spotonjustice, 4-1
Parx Racing   (4th) Son of a Saint, 5-1
    (7th) Elusive Ryder, 9-2
Turf Paradise   (1st) Royal Tap, 6-1
    (6th) Lily Pad Lake, 5-1
     
     

