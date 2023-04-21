April 21, 2023

Spot Plays April 22

April 21, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Balantyne, 7-2
(4th) Lisa’s Vision, 9-2
Charles Town (3rd) Air Medal, 9-2
(7th) Free Sailin, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Speed Grazy, 3-1
(6th) Princesa Del Tigre, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Firecrow, 3-1
(5th) Cashier Check, 3-1
Oaklawn Park (5th) Disc Jockey, 7-2
(6th) Andy Cant, 3-1
Santa Anita (1st) Symphony Perfect, 3-1
(7th) Sugar Sugar, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (5th) Savvy Layla, 3-1
(6th) Omati, 5-1
Woodbine (4th) Legs Like Gizmo, 3-1
(7th) Midnight Moonshine, 6-1

