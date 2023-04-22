April 22, 2023

Spot Plays April 23

April 22, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
New Page 1

For Sunday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (3rd) Exit Right, 7-2
    (9th) Eight and Sand, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields   (5th) Highland Ghost, 4-1
    (8th) Shanghai Mist, 10-1
Gulfstream Park   (2nd) Bella Miura, 6-1
    (3rd) Shes a Gift, 7-2
Hawthorne   (2nd) Shackleford Strong, 7-2
    (6th) Raceday Attire, 8-1
Keeneland   (3rd) Keen Lady, 7-2
    (4th) Mobster Gun, 4-1
Oaklawn Park   (5th) Town Champ, 3-1
    (9th) Run Poppy, 6-1
Santa Anita   (8th) Rosie Forecast, 3-1
    (10th) Belmont Bill, 7-2
Tampa Bay Downs   (3rd) Powerful Native, 9-2
    (8th) Thunder Buggy, 9-2
Woodbine   (1st) Not Negotiable, 3-1
    (5th) Aim for the Sky, 6-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2023 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs