April 26, 2023

Spot Plays April 27

April 26, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) New Ginya, 3-1
(4th) Big Cheeks, 9-2
Belterra (1st) Shannon’s Girl, 7-2
(4th) Lucky Us, 7-2
Charles Town (3rd) Reverend Jack, 4-1
(4th) Unlock, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Gotta Like Him, 3-1
(4th) Grey Princess, 5-1
Hawthorne (6th) Twelve Red Roses, 7-2
(7th) Gladys Alice, 4-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (1st) Mr Manning, 3-1
(2nd) Wild Tapit, 7-2
Keeneland (1st) Kasimba, 3-1
(6th) De Joria, 3-1
Penn National (2nd) Riverboat Bandit, 9-2
(5th) Hi Heeled Warrior, 6-1
Thistledown (1st) Often Enough, 6-1
(3rd) Playing for Keeps, 3-1

