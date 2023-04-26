Spot Plays April 27

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(1st) New Ginya, 3-1
|(4th) Big Cheeks, 9-2
|Belterra
|(1st) Shannon’s Girl, 7-2
|(4th) Lucky Us, 7-2
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Reverend Jack, 4-1
|(4th) Unlock, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(3rd) Gotta Like Him, 3-1
|(4th) Grey Princess, 5-1
|Hawthorne
|(6th) Twelve Red Roses, 7-2
|(7th) Gladys Alice, 4-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(1st) Mr Manning, 3-1
|(2nd) Wild Tapit, 7-2
|Keeneland
|(1st) Kasimba, 3-1
|(6th) De Joria, 3-1
|Penn National
|(2nd) Riverboat Bandit, 9-2
|(5th) Hi Heeled Warrior, 6-1
|Thistledown
|(1st) Often Enough, 6-1
|(3rd) Playing for Keeps, 3-1
Leave a Reply