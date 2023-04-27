Spot Plays April 28

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(1st) Nobleandgreeneough, 7-2
|(3rd) Blowthruyelowlites, 9-2
|Belterra
|(5th) Morning Line News, 6-1
|(6th) Erv’s Wench, 7-2
|Charles Town
|(4th) Somebody Loves Me, 4-1
|(5th) Gatto Be Proud, 4-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Adam’s Creed, 3-1
|(4th) Newpark, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Face the Music, 5-1
|(2nd) Kitty Quick, 4-1
|Keeneland
|(1st) Huntleigh, 3-1
|(3rd) Viewers Discretion, 3-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(1st) Lexington Diamond, 3-1
|(7th) Mystifier, 5-1
|Penn National
|(3rd) Sunshine Jack, 3-1
|(5th) Cuneo, 6-1
|Santa Anita
|(5th) Moon Ice, 4-1
|(6th) Nickel Nickel Nine, 7-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(3rd) Magical Adventure, 3-1
|(6th) Final Episode, 9-2
