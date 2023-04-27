April 27, 2023

Spot Plays April 28

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Nobleandgreeneough, 7-2
(3rd) Blowthruyelowlites, 9-2
Belterra (5th) Morning Line News, 6-1
(6th) Erv’s Wench, 7-2
Charles Town (4th) Somebody Loves Me, 4-1
(5th) Gatto Be Proud, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Adam’s Creed, 3-1
(4th) Newpark, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Face the Music, 5-1
(2nd) Kitty Quick, 4-1
Keeneland (1st) Huntleigh, 3-1
(3rd) Viewers Discretion, 3-1
Oaklawn Park (1st) Lexington Diamond, 3-1
(7th) Mystifier, 5-1
Penn National (3rd) Sunshine Jack, 3-1
(5th) Cuneo, 6-1
Santa Anita (5th) Moon Ice, 4-1
(6th) Nickel Nickel Nine, 7-2
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) Magical Adventure, 3-1
(6th) Final Episode, 9-2

