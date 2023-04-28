April 28, 2023

Spot Plays April 29

April 28, 2023

BRIS Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) She’s a Nine, 3-1
(3rd) Jolly Miss Jill, 8-1
Belterra (1st) Beat the Dealer, 3-1
(2nd) Stellar Legacy, 7-2
Charles Town (2nd) Running Free, 7-2
(3rd) Rad Paisley, 4-1
Churchill Downs (1st) Hail Allen, 4-1
(3rd) Nara, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Stoic Luna, 4-1
(7th) Always Seeking, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Dandelion, 9-2
(4th) Guardian Angel, 3-1
Laurel Park (2nd) All Threes, 6-1
(3rd) Maya Prince, 7-2
Oaklawn Park (4th) Wreaking Havoc, 4-1
(7th) Legendary Gift, 3-1
Santa Anita (4th) Recalcitrant, 3-1
(5th) Minister Shane, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (5th) King of Chaos, 4-1
(7th) Ultimate Irony, 9-2
Woodbine (3rd) My Girl Hooter, 8-1
(5th) Seattle Causeway, 8-1

