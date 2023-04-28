Spot Plays April 29

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(1st) She’s a Nine, 3-1
|(3rd) Jolly Miss Jill, 8-1
|Belterra
|(1st) Beat the Dealer, 3-1
|(2nd) Stellar Legacy, 7-2
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Running Free, 7-2
|(3rd) Rad Paisley, 4-1
|Churchill Downs
|(1st) Hail Allen, 4-1
|(3rd) Nara, 3-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(3rd) Stoic Luna, 4-1
|(7th) Always Seeking, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Dandelion, 9-2
|(4th) Guardian Angel, 3-1
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) All Threes, 6-1
|(3rd) Maya Prince, 7-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(4th) Wreaking Havoc, 4-1
|(7th) Legendary Gift, 3-1
|Santa Anita
|(4th) Recalcitrant, 3-1
|(5th) Minister Shane, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(5th) King of Chaos, 4-1
|(7th) Ultimate Irony, 9-2
|Woodbine
|(3rd) My Girl Hooter, 8-1
|(5th) Seattle Causeway, 8-1
