Spot Plays April 30

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(1st) Last Glimmer, 4-1
|(3rd) Treasured Gem, 8-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Medal Ice, 4-1
|(8th) Starship Chewbacca, 6-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Strong Embrace, 7-2
|(3rd) The Peninsula, 4-1
|Hawthorne
|(4th) All American Jewel, 7-2
|(5th) Black Russian, 8-1
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) She’ll Make Waves, 8-1
|(4th) Rock Rose, 5-1
|Mountaineer
|(2nd) Paynt the Kitty, 7-2
|(3rd) Nell’s Bells, 5-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(2nd) Dial in for Lute, 3-1
|(3rd0 Daryl’s Bolt, 3-1
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Hotitude, 4-1
|(2nd) Lucy L, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(1st) Lyrical, 4-1
|(2nd) Nicolino, 4-1
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Do the Griddy, 7-2
|(4th) Timeless Elegance, 3-1
Leave a Reply