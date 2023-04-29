April 29, 2023

Spot Plays April 30

April 29, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Last Glimmer, 4-1
(3rd) Treasured Gem, 8-1
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Medal Ice, 4-1
(8th) Starship Chewbacca, 6-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Strong Embrace, 7-2
(3rd) The Peninsula, 4-1
Hawthorne (4th) All American Jewel, 7-2
(5th) Black Russian, 8-1
Laurel Park (2nd) She’ll Make Waves, 8-1
(4th) Rock Rose, 5-1
Mountaineer (2nd) Paynt the Kitty, 7-2
(3rd) Nell’s Bells, 5-1
Oaklawn Park (2nd) Dial in for Lute, 3-1
(3rd0 Daryl’s Bolt, 3-1
Santa Anita (1st) Hotitude, 4-1
(2nd) Lucy L, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Lyrical, 4-1
(2nd) Nicolino, 4-1
Woodbine (2nd) Do the Griddy, 7-2
(4th) Timeless Elegance, 3-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2023 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs