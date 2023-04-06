April 7, 2023

Spot Plays April 7

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Sorpreso, 4-1
(4th) Electric Stuff, 3-1
Charles Town (3rd) Better Boogie, 3-1
(5th) R Love On the Run, 9-2
Golden Gate Fields (4th) Worthy of Magic, 7-2
(6th) Tex Hanley, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Solicitation, 3-1
(2nd) Shes a Gift, 7-2
Keeneland (2nd) Contrive, 9-2
(5th) Ziaerati, 7-2
Laurel Park (3rd) Malibu Marlee, 7-2
(5th) Peachessweetnotion, 7-2
Oaklawn Park (2nd) King Doodle, 3-1
(3rd0 Let’s Duet, 7-2
Santa Anita (2nd) Excel Calculator, 7-2
(5th) Sweet Trouble, 7-2
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) Keep On Rockin, 4-1
(5th) St. Pat’s Day, 4-1

