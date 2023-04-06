Spot Plays April 7

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(1st) Sorpreso, 4-1
|(4th) Electric Stuff, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Better Boogie, 3-1
|(5th) R Love On the Run, 9-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(4th) Worthy of Magic, 7-2
|(6th) Tex Hanley, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Solicitation, 3-1
|(2nd) Shes a Gift, 7-2
|Keeneland
|(2nd) Contrive, 9-2
|(5th) Ziaerati, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(3rd) Malibu Marlee, 7-2
|(5th) Peachessweetnotion, 7-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(2nd) King Doodle, 3-1
|(3rd0 Let’s Duet, 7-2
|Santa Anita
|(2nd) Excel Calculator, 7-2
|(5th) Sweet Trouble, 7-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(3rd) Keep On Rockin, 4-1
|(5th) St. Pat’s Day, 4-1
Leave a Reply