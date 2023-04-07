Spot Plays April 8

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(1st) Patrick the Great, 5-1
|(2nd) Cerretta, 8-1
|Charles Town
|(1st) Kelsey’s Angel, 3-1
|(7th) Runaway Road, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(3rd) Irish Royalty, 4-1
|(5th) Fast Chad, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Pink Party Pants, 3-1
|(3rd) Lightning Tones, 3-1
|Keeneland
|(2nd) Mullikin, 3-1
|(3rd) Mamba On Three, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Cora’s Choice, 5-1
|(6th) Ragtime Riches, 9-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(1st) Royal Air Force, 3-1
|(3rd) Golden Bandit, 3-1
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Southern Horse, 3-1
|(8th) Silver Surfer, 4-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(1st) Creative Cloud, 3-1
|(6th) Awesome Flay, 7-2
