Spot Plays April 8

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Patrick the Great, 5-1
(2nd) Cerretta, 8-1
Charles Town (1st) Kelsey’s Angel, 3-1
(7th) Runaway Road, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Irish Royalty, 4-1
(5th) Fast Chad, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Pink Party Pants, 3-1
(3rd) Lightning Tones, 3-1
Keeneland (2nd) Mullikin, 3-1
(3rd) Mamba On Three, 7-2
Laurel Park (2nd) Cora’s Choice, 5-1
(6th) Ragtime Riches, 9-2
Oaklawn Park (1st) Royal Air Force, 3-1
(3rd) Golden Bandit, 3-1
Santa Anita (1st) Southern Horse, 3-1
(8th) Silver Surfer, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Creative Cloud, 3-1
(6th) Awesome Flay, 7-2

